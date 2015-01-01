पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी:हमारी संस्कृति में गाय को पूजा जाता है , संरक्षण के लिए दृष्टिकोण में बदलाव जरूरी : विधायक लीलाराम

कैथल2 दिन पहले
गोपाष्टमी के पर्व पर विधायक लीलाराम ने गांव भैणी माजरा में नंदीशाला में जाकर के पूजा अर्चना की। विधायक ने कहा कि गाय हमारी माता है। हमें गायों के संरक्षण के लिए अपने दृष्टिकोण में बदलाव लाने की जरूरत है और गायों के रख रखाव के लिए विशेष प्रयास करने की जरूरत है। गाेमाता का दूध हम सभी के लिए सभी प्रकार के पौष्टिक तत्वों से भरपूर होता है। मौके पर सुरेश किछानिया, रामलाल गर्ग, रोशन मोदगिल, भाग सिंह खनौदा, रामकुमार नैन, अशोक भारती, अमित ग्योंग, मिंटू नंबरदार, राम सिंह खेड़ा, सुभाष शर्मा, जग्गा सैनी, कुशल पाल, शमशेर राठी, संदीप शर्मा व सत्यवान मेहरा भी मौजूद रहे।

कुरुक्षेत्र गोशाला में गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर किया हवन, कोरोना वायरस के कारण इस बार प्रसाद वितरण नहीं किया

स्थानीय कुरुक्षेत्र गोशाला में गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर सुबह हवन का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें पं. श्री योगेश्वर शास्त्री ने हवन करवाया और यजमान के रूप में पूर्ण चंद गुप्ता प्रधान गोशाला अपने परिवार सहित शामिल हुए। कोरोना वायरस के कारण इस बार प्रसाद का वितरण नहीं किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि काफी श्रद्धालुओं ने गोशाला में पहुंच कर गायों को गुड़ व दलिया खिलाया। माैके पर चंद्र गुप्त शोरेवाला, अनुराग गुप्ता, मुनी लाल, महाबीर जैन, मोहन लाल, दीपांशु, प्रवीण कुमार, बिमला शर्मा समेत अन्य सदस्य उपस्थित रहे।

गोपाष्टमी पर शहर कई जगह कार्यक्रम

कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष अष्टमी तिथि को गोपाष्टमी के रूप में मनाया जाता है। इस दिन भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने गो-चारण लीला आरम्भ की थी। मौके पर जयराम आदर्श गोशाला समेत कई जगह पर कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन कर गाय माता की पूजा व सेवा की गई। पंडित रविदत शास्त्री ने गोशाला में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में गोपाष्टमी के महत्व के बारे में बताते हुए कहा कि इस दिन बछड़े सहित गाय का पूजन करने का विधान है।

