मौसम:ढांड में सबसे ज्यादा 9 व कलायत में सबसे कम 2 एमएम बरसात हुई

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
कैथल| मकान की छत पर पड़े ओले।  - Dainik Bhaskar
कैथल| मकान की छत पर पड़े ओले। 

बुधवार देर रात से गुरुवार दोपहर तक तेज हवाओं के साथ बरसात होती रही। जिले में कहीं-कहीं ओलावृष्टि भी हुई। मौसम विभाग ने पहले ही इस बारे में किसानों को मैसेज भेज कर जानकारी दी थी। बरसात के कारण शाम को ठंडक में बढ़ाेतरी हो गई। बरसात के बाद भी अधिकतम तापमान 17 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है।

पूर्ण चंद कानूनगो ने बताया कि कैथल सिटी में 8 एमएम, ढांड में 9, पूंडरी में 6, चीका में 7, सीवन में 4, राजौंद में 3 और कलायत में 2 एमएम बरसात हुई। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के मुख्य वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. रमेश वर्मा ने बताया कि मौसम में परिवर्तन से पहले ही किसान सचेत थे जिस कारण किसानों ने गेहूं की फसल की सिंचाई नहीं की थी, जिस कारण बरसात के बाद गेहूं की फसल को कोई नुकसान नहीं है।

वहीं सब्जी की फसलों को थोड़ा नुकसान हो सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि सब्जी उत्पादक किसान मौसम में परिवर्तन देखते हुए सब्जियों को बचाने के लिए पहले ही प्रबंध रखे। इसके लिए मुख्य वैज्ञानिकों से संपर्क में रहे। वहीं पांच फरवरी यानी शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 19 और न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस हो सकता है जिससे मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ सकती है। वहीं हवाएं 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चल सकती हैं।

