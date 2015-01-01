पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उद्घाटन:मजबूत राष्ट्र के निर्माण में शिक्षा का सबसे अहम योगदान: ढांडा

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महिला एवं बाल विकास राज्य मंत्री कमलेश ढांडा ने कहा कि शिक्षा हम सभी के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए एक बहुत ही आवश्यक साधन है। शिक्षा हमारी अच्छा अध्ययनकर्ता बनने में मदद करती है और जीवन के हर पहलू को समझने के लिए सूझबूझ को विकसित करती है। यह सभी मानव अधिकारों, सामाजिक अधिकारों, देश के प्रति कर्तव्यों और दायित्वों को समझने में भी हमारी सहायता करती है। मजबूत राष्ट्र के निर्माण में शिक्षा का सबसे अहम योगदान होता है।

राज्यमंत्री कमलेश ढांडा मंगलवार को आरकेएसडी महाविद्यालय के मुख्य द्वार और संगोष्ठी कक्ष का उदघाटन करने उपरांत मंच पर संबोधित कर रही थीं। राज्यमंत्री कमलेश ढांडा ने अपने निजी कोष से 21 लाख रुपए कॉलेज को देने की घोषणा भी की। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा सौभाग्य है कि आज मुझे कैथल की पावन धरा पर राधा कृष्ण सनातन धर्म संस्थान की सेवा-सहयोग करने और अपने विचार रखने का मौका मिला। संस्था के संस्थापक सेठ मक्खन लाल की प्रेरणा से शिक्षा और व्यक्तित्व के विकास में संस्थान का उल्लेखनीय योगदान रहा है।

इस संस्थान से शिक्षित और संस्कारित होकर निकले छात्रों ने सभी क्षेत्रों में परचम लहराया है। राज्यमंत्री ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में केंद्र की सरकार शिक्षा को लेकर प्रतिबद्धता से काम कर रही है। देश की मजबूती के लिए प्रधानमंत्री ने राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 लागू की है और उनकी सिफारिशों को लागू करने वाला हरियाणा देश का पहला राज्य भी बन गया है। संबंधित विभाग की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग द्वारा 3 से 6 साल तक के बच्चों के लिए 4000 प्ले स्कूल खोले जा रहे हैं, जिनमें से 1135 पर काम शुरू हो गया है।

अब सभी आंगनबाड़ियों को हाईटेक बनाया जा रहा है। सरकार प्राइवेट स्कूलों की तर्ज पर सुविधा और अंग्रेजी माध्यम में शिक्षा देने के लिए 112 नए संस्कृति मॉडल स्कूल खोल रही है। बेटियों की शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने एक साल में लड़कियों के लिए 15 नए सरकारी कॉलेज खोले गए हैं, रक्षाबंधन पर मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल ने राजौंद में लड़कियों के कॉलेज की सौगात भी दी। पिछले 6 साल में 67 नए सरकारी कॉलेज खोले गए हैं, जिनमें से 42 लड़कियों के कॉलेज हैं। इस मौके पर तुषार ढांडा, समिति के प्रधान साकेत मंगल एडवोकेट, अश्विनी शोरेवाला, नरेश शोरेवाला, पंकज बंसल, सुनील चौधरी, श्याम बंसल, नवनीत गोयल एडवोकेट, डॉ. पीसी मित्तल, प्रो. एससी कौशिक, प्राचार्य डाॅ. संजय गोयल, दिलावर सिंह, जंगीर सिसला, नरेश, रोहन मित्तल एवं अन्य पदाधिकारी, प्राध्यापक वर्ग एवं सभी कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें