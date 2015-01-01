पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:हमले में घायल बुजुर्ग ने तोड़ा दम, पुलिस ने हत्या की धारा जोड़कर 2 आरोपी किए गिरफ्तार

कैथल5 घंटे पहले
समारोह के दौरान शराब पीकर मकान सामने शोर-शराबा करने से रोकने की रंजिश में कातिलाना हमला करने के मामले मेंं गंभीर घायल हुए करीब 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ने उपचार के दौरान पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि करीब 25 वर्षीय हत्यारोपी विकास रॉय तथा 50 वर्षीय हरी रॉय दोनों निवासी कल्याण नगर बाइपास ढांड को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

प्रवक्ता ने बताया राहुल निवासी ढांड की शिकायत पर दर्ज मामले अनुसार एक नवंबर की रात उनके पड़ोस में किसी की जन्मदिन पार्टी के दौरान कुछ व्यक्ति शराब पीकर उनके घर के सामने शोर-शराबा कर रहे थे। जिन्हें उसके पिता कलेश्वर रॉय ने रोका तो वे गाली-गलौज करने लगे। थोड़ी देर बाद लाठी-डंडे लेकर उनके मकान में घुस गए।

जिन्होंने उसके पिता व अन्य परिजनों को चोटें मारी। गंभीर हालात में घायल हुए कलेश्वर को डाॅक्टरों ने पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ रेफर कर दिया। जहां उसने उपचार के दौरान 13 नवंबर को दम तोड़ दिया। दोनों आरोपी 17 नवंबर को न्यायालय के आदेशानुसार न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिए हैं।

