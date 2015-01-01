पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:सरकार की नीतियों के विरोध में 26 नवंबर को विरोध करेंगे कर्मचारी

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों एवं कर्मचारी संघों के स्वतंत्र फेडरेशनों के संयुक्त आह्वान पर 26 नवंबर को होने वाली राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की तैयारी को लेकर सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के ब्लॉक प्रधान रामकुमार के नेतृत्व में वेयर हाउस, आईटीआई, नगरपालिका, पैक्स व पशुपालन व डेरी विभाग में कर्मचारियों की मीटिंग ली।

कर्मचारियों को संबोधित करते हुए सर्व कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा के ब्लॉक सचिव शिवदत्त शर्मा, केंद्रीय कमेटी सदस्य शिवचरण व जिला सहसचिव ओमपाल भाल ने कहा कि भाजपा के नेतृत्व में केंद्र की एनडीए सरकार लगातार नव उदारीकरण की नीतियों को तेजी से लागू करते हुए कर्मचारी, किसान, मजदूर व आम जनता विरोधी फैसले ले रही है। केंद्र सरकार का एनपीएस को खत्म कर पुरानी पेंशन की बहाली, ठेका प्रथा समाप्त कर अनुबंधित कर्मचारियों को पक्का करने की मांग को लेकर घोर उपेक्षापूर्ण रवैया जारी है।

महंगाई भत्ते पर जनवरी 2020 से लगाई गई रोक एलटीसी के बदले कैश वाउचर स्कीम जारी कर सरकार संघर्षों से हासिल इन दोनों सुविधाओं को खत्म करना चाहती है। केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार ने प्रीमैच्योर रिटायरमेंट का सर्कुलर जारी कर कर्मचारियों पर एक और हमला बोल दिया है। इसके साथ ही पूंजीपतियों के हकों में जहां श्रम कानूनों को बदल दिया गया है, वहीं किसान खेती विरोधी कानूनों को संसद में जबरदस्ती पास कर दिया गया है। केंद्र व राज्य सरकार सार्वजनिक सेवाओं शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, जनस्वास्थ्य, बिजली व परिवहन समेत सभी का निजीकरण कर रही है।

इसके चलते जहां जनसुविधाओं में लगातार कटौती की जा रही है। इसके विरोध में केंद्रीय एवं कर्मचारी संघ ने 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल करने का निर्णय लिया है जिसमें सरकारी विभागों, बोर्डों, निगमों, विश्वविद्यालयों, नगर निगम, नगरपालिका, परिषद, सरकारी समितियों, पंचायत समितियों, पंचायती राज संस्थाओं, केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न परियोजनाओं में कार्यरत सभी प्रकार के कर्मचारी शामिल होंगे।

