परिवार पहचान पत्र शुद्धिकरण:सभी को अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र जरूर बनवाना चाहिए - एडीसी कुंडू

कैथल5 घंटे पहले
एडीसी सतबीर सिंह कुंडू ने कहा कि परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए जिला में विशेष कार्य किया जा रहा है। सभी को अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र जरूर बनवाना चाहिए। इसके जरिए सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं का लाभ सीधा लाभार्थियों को मिलेगा।

कोई भी व्यक्ति काॅमन सर्विस सेंटर व सभी स्कूलों में जाकर परिवार पहचान पत्र में संशोधन करवा सकता है। अब तक एक लाख 32 हजार 948 परिवार पहचान पत्र अपडेट हो चुके हैं।

एडीसी ने कहा कि जिन व्यक्तियों ने परिवार पहचान पत्र में शुद्धिकरण करवा लिया है, लेकिन सहमति देते हुए हस्ताक्षर नहीं किए हैं, वे सभी सहमति देते हुए हस्ताक्षर करके अपलोड करें ताकि संबंधित व्यक्तियों के परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो सके।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिन अभिभावकों के बच्चे अलग-अलग स्कूलों में पढ़ते हैं और उनकी परिवार पहचान पत्र आईडी अलग-अलग जगह बनी है, वे सब भी एक ही स्थान पर फैमिली आईडी मर्ज करवा सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी विभागाध्यक्ष अपने अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों के पहचान पत्र बनवाना सुनिश्चित करें।

आगामी 15 नवंबर तक सभी अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाकर अपडेट करें। परिवार पहचान पत्र के शुद्धिकरण के कार्य में अगर किसी व्यक्ति को किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत होती है तो शहरी क्षेत्र के व्यक्ति नगर परिषद व पालिका तथा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के व्यक्ति बीडीपीओ ब्लॉक में संपर्क करके शुद्धिकरण करवा सकते हैं।

