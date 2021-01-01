पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग:शॉर्ट सार्किट से फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का नुकसान

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
कैथल| शॉर्ट सार्किट से फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से जला सामान व मशीनें।
कैथल| शॉर्ट सार्किट से फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से जला सामान व मशीनें।
  • फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग पर कड़ी मशकक्त के बाद काबू पाया

मलिक नगर में स्थित हर्षित इंटरप्राइजिज नाम से बनी प्लास्टिक स्क्रैप फैक्ट्री में शॉर्ट-सार्किट से आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का नुकसान हो गया। आग की सूचना फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मचारियों को दी गई और कर्मचारियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कड़ी मशक्कत से आग पर काबू पाया। फैक्ट्री संचालक दर्शन लाल निवासी गांव खानपुर ने बताया कि वह फैक्ट्री को रात करीब 8 बजे ठीक से बंद करके गया था।

रात करीब 10 बजे उसके पास उसके दोस्त रत्न लाल का फोन आया कि उसकी फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई है। सूचना मिलने पर वह फैक्ट्री में पहुंचा तो फैक्ट्री में आग लगी हुई थी और फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी मौके पर पहुंची हुई थी। कर्मचारी आग को बुझाने में लगे हुए हैं। दर्शन लाल ने बताया कि 23 जनवरी को आग लगने के बाद वह सदमे में था इसलिए आग लगने की लिखित शिकायत 24 जनवरी को पुलिस को दे पाया।

आग की सूचना मिलने के बाद सिटी पुलिस ने भी मौके का मुआयना किया। दर्शन ने बताया कि आग से उसकी करीब 8 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। इसमें उसका स्क्रैप प्लास्टिक, तैयार हुआ प्लास्टिक माल, 3 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, मशीनें, पंखे, फर्नीचर, वायरिंग, टीवी व ग्राइंडर सहित अन्य सामान जलकर राख हो गया है। दर्शन ने बताया कि फैक्ट्री में सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगे थे जो जल गए हैं। रिकार्डिंग देखने पर उसे पता चला है कि आग बिजली शॉर्ट-सर्किट के कारण ही लगी है। सिटी एसएचओ शिव कुमार सैनी ने कहा कि आग लगने की डीडीआर दर्ज की जा रही है।

