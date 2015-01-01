पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शाखा मुखियाओं को आदेश:नप से मिलने वाली सुविधाओं के लिए फैमिली आईडी अनिवार्य, 31 दिसंबर तक बनवा सकेंगे

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
कैथल| नगर परिषद के सीएफसी में खुले नए काउंटर पर परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए कर्मचारी से जानकारी लेते लोग।

सोमवार से नगर परिषद ने अपनी सभी सुविधाओं के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र अनिवार्य कर दिया है। ईओ अशोक कुमार ने अपनी सभी शाखा मुखियाओं को आदेश जारी कर कहा है कि बिना परिवार पहचान पत्र के किसी भी डॉक्यूमेंट को स्वीकार नहीं किया जाए। इस आदेश के बाद नगर परिषद में जन्म-मुत्यु प्रमाण पत्र, मैरिज सर्टिफिकेट, डोमिसाइल, नक्शे के लिए आवेदन, प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स सहित अन्य सभी सुविधाओं के लिए आवेदनकर्ता को परिवार पहचान पत्र दिखाना होगा। इस संबंध में एडीसी सतबीर सिंह ने नप अधिकारियों को सख्त आदेश दिए हैं।

इसके बाद नगर परिषद के अकाउंट ऑफिसर राजेंद्र मलिक, अकाउंटेंट साहब सिंह, जिला प्रबंधक विशाल गुप्ता ने नगर परिषद में मीटिंग कर सभी कर्मचारियों को परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के आदेश दिए हैं। अकाउंट ऑफिसर राजेंद्र मलिक ने बताया कि परिवार पहचान पत्र को सभी सरकारी योजनाओं से जोड़ा जाएगा। भविष्य में अन्य विभागों में भी पीपीपी अनिवार्य किया जा सकता है इसलिए सभी को पीपीपी बनवा लेना चाहिए ताकि उन्हें सरकारी योजनाओं को लाभ लेने में परेशानी न आए।

बता दें कि परिवार पहचान पत्र (फैमिली आईडी) बनवाने को लेकर जिला वासी गंभीर नहीं हैं। अब तक कैथल सिटी में मात्र 46 प्रतिशत और जिले में 49.01 परिवारों ने ही अपनी फैमिली आईडी बनवाई है। वहीं जिला प्रशासन का दावा है कि जिले में एक लाख 42 हजार 566 परिवारों ने अपना डाटा अपडेट करवाया है। परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए 31 दिसंबर अंतिम तिथि है।

नप में पीपीपी बनवाने के लिए काउंटर खोले

जिला प्रबंधन विशाल गुप्ता ने बताया कि परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए अगर शहरवासियों को कोई परेशानी आ रही है तो वे नगर परिषद की सीएफसी शाखा में पहुंच कर पीपीपी बनवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए वहां पर दो कर्मचारियों को तैनात किया गया है। कोई भी व्यक्त अपने परिवार के आधार कार्ड लेकर आए और परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवा सकता है। एक परिवार की फैमिली आईडी बनवाने के लिए 10 से 15 मिनट का समय लगता है। उन्होंने शहरवासियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वे अपना पीपीपी बनवा लें।

कैथल सिटी में 18,633 परिवारों ने बनवाई आईडी

नगर परिषद से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कैथल सिटी में करीब 40 हजार 716 परिवार हैं जिनमें से अब तक 18633 परिवारों, चीका नगरपालिका एरिया में 11036 परिवारों में से 5742, कलायत में 4917 परिवारों में से 2652, पूंडरी में 5262 परिवारों में से 3077, राजौंद नगर पालिका एरिया में 2246 परिवारों में से 1346 परिवारों ने ही परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाया या अपडेट करवाया है। ढांड ब्लॉक में 24535 में 11845, सीवन ब्लॉक में 25114 में 14582 परिवारों ने परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाया है।

कई बार हुआ सर्वे, बीएलओ ने बूथों पर भी बनाए पीपीपी

प्रशासन ने नगर परिषद की देखरेख में बीएलओ के माध्यम से सर्वे करवाया गया है लेकिन बीएलओ सर्वे के दौरान मात्र 25 हजार परिवारों तक ही पहुंचे। इसके बाद सभी परिवारों को कवर करने के लिए बूथ स्तर पर भी शिविर लगाए, स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों के परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाए गए। इसके बाद आज भी पूरा जिले में 49.01 प्रतिशत परिवारों ने ही परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाए हैं।

फैमिली आईडी के लिए ये डॉक्यूमेंट चाहिए

फैमिली आईडी चेक करने या आवेदन के लिए जाने वाला कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के आधार कार्ड, 21 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वाले सदस्यों के वोटर कार्ड तथा मुखिया का बैंक अकाउंट नंबर लेकर जाए। इसके अलावा परिवार में यदि कोई दिव्यांग है तो उसका प्रमाण पत्र भी साथ लें। यदि परिवार बीपीएल है तो उसका नंबर भी मांगा जाएगा। इनके अलावा एक मोबाइल नंबर भी देना होगा। बता दें कि प्रत्येक परिवार को परिवार पहचान कार्ड में एक यूनिक नंबर दिया जाएगा जो 14 अंकों का होगा। जो हर परिवार के लिए यूनिक होगा। परिवार पहचान पत्र कार्ड के द्वारा यह भी जानकारी कि मिलेगी परिवार किस क्षेत्र में रहता है। सरकार हर क्षेत्र के लिए अलग कोड बनाएगी। शहर एवं गांव के लिए अलग कोड होगा।

