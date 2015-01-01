पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:मैरिज सर्टिफिकेट के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र अनिवार्य, 1100 रुपए भी मिलेंगे

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • एक दिसंबर से बनाया नया नियम, लोग फैमिली आईडी के लिए गंभीर नहीं

एक दिसंबर से मैरिट सर्टिफिकेट के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र अनिवार्य कर दिया है। अब आवेदन करने वाले दंपत्ति को अन्य डाॅक्यूमेंट के साथ फैमिली आईडी की कॉपी भी लगानी होगी। इसके बिना आवेदन स्वीकार नहीं होगा। इसके साथ ही अब सरकार ने आवेदन करने वाले दंपत्ति को प्रोत्साहन के रूप में 1100 रुपए की राशि भी देने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। ये राशि मात्र हरियाणा के रहने वाले दंपत्ति को ही मिलेगी।

उसके लिए भी आवासीय प्रमाण पत्र दिखाना होगा। इसके अलावा नगर परिषद से मिलने वाली अन्य सुविधाओं के लिए भी धीरे-धीरे परिवार पहचान पत्र अनिवार्य किया जा रहा है। विभिन्न सुविधाओं के लिए आवेदन करने वालों से अब कर्मचारी फैमिली आईडी की मांग कर रहे हैं। हालांकि अभी बिना आईडी के लिए आवेदन लिए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन उन्हें अगली बार के लिए चेताया जरूर जा रहा है।

सरकार ने परिवार पहचान पत्र सबके लिए जरूरी कर दिया है। सरकार का कहना है कि आने वाले समय में सभी योजनाओं को परिवार पहचान पत्र के साथ जोड़ दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। बता दें कि शहरवासी परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए गंभीर नहीं है। शहर में करीब 40 हजार परिवार हैं। इनमें से अब तक 21 हजार के करीब परिवारों ने आईडी को अपडेट किया है। जबकि 31 दिसंबर इसके लिए अंतिम डेट है।

विवाह पंजीकरण के आवेदन की 100 रुपए है फीस
नगर परिषद की सीएफसी में विवाह पंजीकरण के लिए आवेदन किया जाता है। यहां पर प्रति माह 15-20 आवेदन आते हैं। जिनको प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के बाद प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया जाता है। नगर परिषद से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार विवाह पंजीकरण के लिए वर-वधु की शादी की तस्वीरें, आधार कार्ड, जन्म तिथि का प्रमाण, शादी का निमंत्रण पत्र, आवासीय प्रमाण पत्र, परिवार पहचान पत्र, पति-पत्नी के हस्ताक्षर वाला आवेदन पत्र, शादी करवाने वाले पंडित द्वारा जारी प्रमाण पत्र, दो गवाह जरूरी हैं। आवेदन करने की 100 रुपए फीस भी जमा करवानी होती है।

मैरिज सर्टिफिकेट विवाह का कानूनी प्रमाण
मैरिज सर्टिफिकेट, विवाह का कानूनी प्रमाण है । अगर शादी के बाद नाम या सरनेम नहीं बदलना चाहते तो शादी से संबंधित सभी कानूनी अधिकार और लाभ दिलाने में इससे मदद मिलती है। जॉइंट बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाने, लाइफ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसीज लेने के अलावा राष्ट्रीयकृत बैंक से लाभ लेने में भी इसकी भूमिका होती है। यदि पति सरकारी नौकरी में है तो कई सुविधाएं दिलाने में भी यह सर्टिफिकेट सहायक होता है। इसके अलावा दंपती में से कोई एक धोखाधडी करे तो इस प्रमाण-पत्र की मदद से थाने में रिपोर्ट करवाई जा सकती है। तलाक के लिए अपील करनी हो या गुजारा भत्ता लेना हो, हर स्थिति में मैरिज सर्टिफिकेट काम आता है। पासपोर्ट बनवाने, वीजा हासिल करने जैसे तमाम कार्यों के लिए वैवाहिक प्रमाण-पत्र की आवश्यकता होती है।

एक दिसंबर से मैरिज सर्टिफिकेट के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र अनिवार्य कर दिया है। इसके अलावा अब हरियाणा के रहने वाले दंपत्ति को मैरिज सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने पर सरकार द्वारा 1100 रुपए प्रोत्साहन राशि भी दी जाएगी।
मोहन लाल, सचिव नगर परिषद

