बयान:फसल अवशेषों का प्रबंधन करके आने वाली पीढ़ियाें को जागरुकता का परिचय दें किसान: एसपी

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने कहा कि किसान फसल अवशेष का प्रबंधन करके जागरुकता का परिचय देते हुए वर्तमान में तथा आने वाली पीढिय़ों को स्वच्छ पर्यावरण दें। नियमों की अनदेखी करने वालों के खिलाफ कोई रियायत न बरतते हुए नियमानुसार कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। आदेशों की अवहेलना करके खेतों में पराली जलाकर पर्यावरण को प्रदूषित करने के आरोप अंतर्गत धान के अवशेष जलाने के आरोप में विभिन्न ग्राम स्तरीय निगरानी कमेटी तथा उपमंडल कृषि अधिकारियों की सूचना पर पुलिस द्वारा 22 मामले दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं।

एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने कहा कि फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन करना सबकी सामूहिक जिम्मेदारी है। ऐसा करके पर्यावरण संरक्षण के साथ-साथ हम अपनी आने वाली पीढ़ी को स्वच्छ वातावरण व प्राकृतिक संसाधन दे सकते हैं। किसान फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन तथा पराली नहीं जलाने की दिशा में अपना सकारात्मक सहयोग दें। पिछले वर्षों की तुलना में फाने जलाने की घटनाओं में कमी आई है। सभी किसानों को आने वाली पीढ़ी व अपने लिए स्वच्छ वातावरण के लिए फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन करना चाहिए।

एसपी ने बताया कि डीसी के आदेशानुसार दंड प्रक्रिया नियमावली 1973 की धारा 144 तहत धान की कटाई के बाद शेष बचे अवशेष जलाने पर पहले ही प्रतिबंध लगाया जा चुका है। आदेश की अनदेखी करने वाले किसानों के खिलाफ भादसं. की धारा 188, 269 तथा पर्यावरण निरोधक अधिनियम 1981 की धारा 3 अंतर्गत मामले दर्ज करके आगामी कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जा रही है।

आरोप अंतर्गत धान के अवशेष जलाने के आरोप में विभिन्न ग्राम स्तरीय निगरानी कमेटी तथा उपमंडल कृषि अधिकारियों की सूचना पर पुलिस द्वारा 22 मामले दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं तथा आगे भी नियमों की अनदेखी करने वाले किसानों के खिलाफ निमयानुसार कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

