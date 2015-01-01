पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:कैथल-पटियाला स्टेट हाइवे वाले टोल को किसानों ने किया बंद, अब वाहन बिना किसी रुकावट के दौड़ रहे

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आज किसानों ने कैथल-पटियाला स्टेट हाइवे पर स्थित टटियाना टोल को बंद करवा धरना शुरू कर दिया। इस टोल पर कॉमर्शियल वाहनों से टैक्स लिया जाता था। लेकिन किसानों ने विरोध स्वरूप यहां धरना देकर टोल फ्री करवा दिया है। जिससे अब वाहन बिना किसी रुकावट के दौड़ रहे हैं। धरने की अगुवाई किसान नेता हरदीप बदसूई ने की। हरदीप ने कहा कि सरकार पूंजीपतियों के इशारे पर तीन कानून लेकर आई है।

इस कानून के तहत सरकार किसानों की जमीन पूंजीपंतियों को सौपना चाहती है। इन कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए किसान पिछले 16 दिनों से दिल्ली की सड़काें पर बैठे हैं। किसान संगठनों के आह्वान पर आज पूरे देश में टोल एक दिन के लिए बंद करवा दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर सरकार ने जल्द किसानों की मांगे नहीं मानी और कृषि कानून रद्द नहीं किए तो ये आंदोलन और तेज किया जाएगा।

मौके पर दर्शन सिंह, कर्मजीत सिंह, बलजीत सिंह, गुरदेव सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, महिंद्र सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह, नोदी चीका, अवतार सिंह, गुरचरण सिंह और बिंदर सहित दर्जनों किसान मौजूद रहे। 26 को यहां किसानों ने तोड़ दिए थे प्रशासन के बेरिकेट, आंसू गैस तक छोड़े गए थे| टटियाला पंजाब बार्डर से कैथल में एंट्री करने वाले पंजाब के किसानों को कैथल प्रशासन ने रोकने का प्रयास किया। बेरिकेड लगाए गए और सड़कें तक खोदी गई थी। लेकिन प्रशासन के सभी इंतजाम किसानों के हौंसले के आगे फेल हो गए थे। पुलिस ने किसानों पर आंसू गैस के गोले तक छोड़े गए। लेकिन किसान रुके नहीं। वहीं कैथल में खनौरी रोड पर भी पंजाब के किसानों को रोका गया था। लेकिन यहां भी पुलिस प्रशासन किसानों को रोक नहीं पाई थी।

पुलिस महानिदेशक ने टटियाना नाके पर स्थिति का किया निरीक्षण| पुलिस महानिदेशक (कानून एवं व्यवस्था) नवदीप सिंह विर्क द्वारा पंजाब बाॅर्डर पर स्थित अंतरराज्जीय पुलिस नाके का दौरा करके कानून-व्यवस्था की स्थिति का अवलोकन करते हुए पुलिस अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को उचित दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए। विर्क ने कर्मचारियों को संदेश दिया कि क्षेत्र में शांति तथा कानून-व्यवस्था कायम रखने के लिए निष्ठापूर्वक कर्तव्य पालना करें। परंतु असामाजिक तत्वों के खिलाफ कोई ढील न बरती जाए। माैके पर डीसी सुजान सिंह, एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन, एसडीएम गुहला शशी वसुंधरा, एक्सईयन पीडब्लूडी वरुण कुमार, बीडीपीओ रोजी, डीएसपी गुहला किशोरी लाल, नायब तहसीलदार गुहला विरेंद्र सिंह, सचिव नगरपालिका राजेश कुमार, थाना प्रबंधक चीका निर्मल सिंह तथा अन्य विभागों के कर्मचारी व अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें