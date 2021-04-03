पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:कल नेशनल हाईवे जाम करेंगे किसान, वहीं प्रशासन ने भी ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी डीएसपी व थाना प्रभारियों को अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर 6 फरवरी को जिला के किसानों द्वारा तितरम मोड पर नेशनल व स्टेट हाइवे पर जाम लगाकर कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में रोष प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। इसको लेकर किसानों ने अधिक से अधिक भीड़ जुटाने के लिए प्रयास तेज कर दिए हैं। यूनियन नेताओं व सदस्यों ने किसानों काे फोन के जरिए जाम व रोष प्रदर्शन में बढ़ चढ़कर भाग लेने का आह्वान किया जा रहा है।

वहीं जिला प्रशासन ने भी किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए जिला में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ाने की तैयारी कर ली है। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से जाम लगाने की सूचना के मद्देनजर तितरम मोड व आसपास के एरिया में ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त करने का निर्णय लिया है। वहीं पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान कानून व्यवस्था न बिगड़े, इसके लिए भारी पुलिस बल तैनात करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

आंदोलन की मजबूती के लिए चंदा उगाही पर जोर

किसानों द्वारा आंदोलन को मजबूती देने के लिए गांव गांव चंदा उगाही पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। किसान रघुबीर सिंह, धर्मपाल ढांड, जंगीर सिंह ने बताया कि प्रति एकड़ 200 रुपए के हिसाब से ग्रामीणों से चंदा राशि एकत्रित की जा रही है। हर गांव से लाखों रुपए की राशि एकत्रित हो रही है और उसे दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर ले जाया जा रहा है।

भाकियू के जिलाध्यक्ष होशियार सिंह गिल ने कहा कि संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर 6 फरवरी को पूरे देश में दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे राष्ट्रीय व स्टेट राजमार्ग बंद रखेंगे। इस दौरान किसान शांतिप्रिय ढंग से तीन कृषि काले कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रोष जताएंगे। जिसके चलते कैथल में भी तितरम मोड पर हाइवे पर 12 से 3 बजे तक प्रदर्शन कर काले कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ रोष जताया जाएगा।

जिला में कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पुलिस पूरी तरह से चौकस है। किसानों द्वारा नेशनल हाइवे पर जाम लगाने की सूचना पर सभी डीएसपी व एसएचओ को हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग पार्टियां गश्त पर रहेंगी। किसी भी व्यक्ति को कानून ताेड़ने की इजाजत नहीं दी जाएगी। लोगों को चाहिए कि वे जिला में शांति व अमन चैन का माहौल बनाए रखें और पुलिस प्रशासन का पूरा सहयोग करें।
लोकेंद्र सिंह, एसपी, कैथल।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें