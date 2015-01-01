पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई अनाज मंडी में छापेमारी:कैथल से यूरिया व डीएपी खाद पंजाब में बेचे जाने की आशंका, डीसी ने जिला व खंड स्तर पर गठित की कमेटियां

कैथल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैथल | नई अनाज मंडी में दुकानों पर छापेमारी कर खाद के स्टाॅक की जांच करते डीडीए डॉ. कर्मचंद।

पंजाब में किसान आंदोलन के कारण ट्रेनें बंद होने से वहां खाद की किल्लत हो गई है और पंजाब में हरियाणा से खाद की ब्लैक हो रही है। जिला कैथल से खाद चोरी छिपे पंजाब में सप्लाई किए जाने और गैर कृषि फर्मों को बेचे जाने की आशंका के चलते प्रशासन सख्त हो गया है। खाद की ब्लैक मार्केटिंग, चोरी, उपलब्धता, खरीद व खपत की निगरानी के लिए डीसी ने जिला स्तर, उपमंडल स्तर और खंड स्तर पर अधिकारियों की कमेटियों का गठन किया है।

कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक डाॅ. कर्मचंद ने रविवार को ही नई अनाज मंडी में छह दुकानों पर छापेमारी कर स्टाॅक की जांच भी की। हालांकि सभी दुकानों पर स्टॉक की मात्रा सही पाई गई। डीसी सुजान सिंहने कहा कि ये कमेटियां अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में निरंतर निरीक्षण व छापेमारी करेंगी। यदि कोई किसान या डीलर इस प्रकार की गतिविधि में संलिप्त पाया जाएगा तो उनके विरूद्ध दी फर्टिलाइजर कंट्रोल ऑर्डर 1985 के तहत कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

डीसी ने कहा कि कैथल से खाद को खरीद कर चोरी छिपे पंजाब ले जाकर बेचे जाने की आशंका के साथ साथ गैर कृषि का कार्य करने वाली फर्मों को भी ब्लैक में बेचा जाता है। अब इस पर नजर रखने के लिए कमेटियों का गठन किया गया है। ये कमेटियां संबंधित विषय पर तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए एक्शन टेकन रिपोर्ट कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग को भिजवाएंगी।

अब तक जिले में 50 हजार टन यूरिया और 20 हजार टन डीएपी आ चुका

जिले में रबी के सीजन में 70 हजार टन यूरिया और 20 हजार टन डीएपी की खपत होती है। अब तक जिले में 50 हजार टन यूरिया और 20 हजार टन डीएपी आ चुका है। डीडीए डाॅ. कर्मचंद ने बताया कि डीएपी की खपत हो चुकी और अब भी जिले में दो हजार बैग का स्टॉक है। जबकि 50 हजार टन यूरिया की आवक हो चुकी है और 30 हजार स्टाॅक में पड़ा है। दिसंबर तक 20 हजार टन यूरिया भी आ जाएगा। जिले में खाद की शॉर्टेज नहीं है, लेकिन पंजाब में खाद भेजे जाने से दिक्कत न आए इसलिए कार्रवाई की जा रही है। फिलहाल जिले में खाद की कोई कमी नहीं है। जिले में 80 प्रतिशत किसान पांच एकड़ से छोटे जमीदार हैंं और सभी विक्रेताओं को निर्धारित मात्रा में ही बैग देने की छूट दी गई है।

कमेटियां अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में जाचेंगी की स्टाॅक

कमेटियां अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में निरीक्षण व छापेमारी कर रासायनिक खादों की कालाबाजारी करने वालों पर नजर रखेंगी और नियमानुसार क ार्रवाई करना सुनिश्चित करेंगी। यदि कोई किसान या डीलर इस प्रकार की गतिविधि में संलिप्त पाया गया तो उसके कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा एगी। कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग की टीमें भी यूरिया की अनाधिकृत मूवमेंट पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए जिले में छापेमारी करेंगी। कार्य में संलिप्त पाए जाने वाले फर्टिलाइजर का खाद का लाइसेंस तुरंत प्रभाव से निलंबित करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इनकी देखरेख में काम करेंगी कमेटियां

डीसी ने कहा कि जिला स्तर की कमेटी में एडीसी, डीएसपी कैथल, व कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग के उप निदेशक को शामिल किया गया है। इसी प्रकार उपमंडल स्तर पर गठित कमेटी में एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार, डीएसपी तथा कृषि विभाग का प्रतिनिधि शामिल रहेगा। खंड स्तर की कमेटी में संबंधित बीडीपीओ, खंड कृषि अधिकारी व संबंधित क्षेत्र के थाना प्रभारी को शामिल किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें