आक्रोश:कृषि कानून को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर किसान मजदूर संगठनों के दिल्ली चलो कार्यक्रम से बौखलाई सरकार

  • अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा व अखिल भारतीय खेत मजदूर यूनियन के नेता कामरेड प्रेमचंद व महेंद्र सिंह ने दिया बयान

अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा व अखिल भारतीय खेत मजदूर यूनियन के नेता कामरेड प्रेमचंद व महेंद्र सिंह ने जारी संयुक्त बयान में कहा कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार किसान मजदूरों द्वारा घातक कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की आवाज की घोर अनदेखी कर रही है। नव उदारीकरण की नीतियों के चलते खेती में आय घटी है और किसान कर्ज में चले गए है। इस तंगी के कारण अब तक 4 लाख किसान खेत मजदूर आत्म हत्या करने पर मजबूर हुए हैं।

मोदी सरकार में किसानों की आत्महत्या की दर 40 प्रतिशत बढ़ी है। सरकार ने आगे से किसानों की आत्महत्या के आंकड़े जारी करने पर रोक लगा दी है। लोकतांत्रिक मर्यादाओं की धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए लोकसभा व राज्यसभा में बैगर चर्चा के तीन कृषि बिलों को जबरदस्ती पास करा दिया है। सितंबर में राष्ट्रपति के हस्ताक्षर होने के बाद वह कानून बन गए हैं। किसान खेत मजदूर संगठन अब इन काले कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे हैं लेकिन भाजपा सरकार इसकी अनदेखी कर रही है।

उन्हाेंने बताया कि भाजपा सरकार की तानाशाही व काले कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ 26 व 27 नवंबर को किसान संगठनों ने दिल्ली चलो का आह्वान किया है और 26 नवंबर को देशभर में श्रम कानूनों में बदलाव करने के विरोध में राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए मजदूर किसान तैयारियों में जुटे हैं। सरकार किसान मजदूर आंदोलन से बौखला गई है तथा किसान मजदूर नेताओं को गिरफ्तार कर रही है। अब तक कई नेताओं को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। खेत मजदूर यूनियन व किसान सभा गिरफ्तारी की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करती है। दोनों संगठनों ने संयुक्त रूप से मांग की है कि सरकार दमनकारी रवैया छोड़कर किसानों और मजदूरों की मांग पूरी करे और गिरफ्तार नेताओं को तुरंत रिहा करे। चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि यदि ऐसा नही किया जाता है तो आंदोलन को और तेज किया जाएगा।

हड़ताल के समर्थन में कर्मचारियों ने निकाला बाइक जत्था

राष्ट्रव्यापी आम हड़ताल की सभी तैयारियां पूरे जिले में पूरी कर ली गई है जिसमें सभी सरकारी विभागों के हजारों कर्मचारी, परियोजना कर्मी, मजदूर, किसान व छात्र भाग लेकर इसे ऐतिहासिक बनाएंगे। सर्व कर्मचारी संघ की केंद्रीय कमेटी सदस्य शिवचरण, जिला उपप्रधान छज्जू राम, सहसचिव ओमपाल भाल व सीटू के जिला कैशियर जयप्रकाश शास्त्री ने बताया कि सरकार को तानाशाही रवैया त्यागकर कर्मचारियों, मजदूरों और किसानों से वार्ता करके मांगों का समाधान करना चाहिए। उन्होंने देशभर के 500 से ज्यादा किसान संगठनों के दिल्ली में होने वाले पड़ाव से बाैखला कर राज्यभर में किसान नेताओं की गत रात से ही की जा रही गिरफ्तारियों की कड़ी भर्त्सना की। कर्मचारियों ने आज हड़ताल के समर्थन में बाइक जत्था भी शहर में निकाला। इस अवसर पर सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के ब्लॉक प्रधान रामकुमार, सचिव शिवदत्त शर्मा, फायर कर्मचारी संघ के राज्य प्रधान राजेंद्र, मनोज कुमार, शमशेर, राजपाल, कामरेड प्रेमचंद, बलिंद्र गोयत, इंटक से अमित शर्मा, नरेश रंगा, प्रवीण, रोडवेज से राजकुमार नेपेवाला, दिलबाग सिंह व प्रवीण व अन्य कर्मचारी शामिल रहे।

