ई-ऑफिस:25 दिसंबर से पेपरलेस हो जाएंगे सरकारी कार्यालय, 30 नवंबर के बाद कागजी रूप में नहीं चलेगी कोई भी फाइल

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
सुशासन दिवस पर 25 दिसंबर से सभी सरकारी कार्यालय कागज मुक्त हो जाएंगे। सरकारी कार्यालयों में सभी कार्य डिजिटल फोरम में ही होंगे। डीसी सुजान सिंह ने कहा कि जिला के सभी कार्यालय ई-ऑफिस बनकर पेपरलेस बनें।

इससे लोगों को भी फायदा होगा तथा सरकारी कार्यालयों में पूरा डाटा कंपयूटर में सुरक्षित रहेगा और क्लिक करते ही प्रत्येक फाइल अधिकारी के साथ-साथ मुख्यालय में बैठे अधिकारी भी देख सकेंगे। इससे सरकारी कार्यालयों में पारदर्शिता आएगी और सभी कार्य निर्धारित समयावधि में पूरे हो सकेंगे।

डीसी जिला सचिवालय के कांफ्रेंस हाल में ई-ऑफिस के लिए दिए जा रहे प्रशिक्षण शिविर में अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि सीएम मनोहर लाल के निर्देशानुसार 30 नवंबर 2020 के बाद कोई भी नई फाइल कागजी रूप में नहीं चलेगी तथा सुशासन दिवस तक सभी पुरानी और नई फाइलों को डिजिटल फोरम का स्वरूप दिया जाएगा, ताकि सरकारी कार्यालयों में कागजी कार्रवाई बंद हो सके और सारा काम ई-ऑफिस के माध्यम से ही चले।

इससे पहले कुछ दिनों में अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को कुछ दिक्कतें जरूर आ सकती हैं, लेकिन ई-ऑफिस के मिशन को किसी भी सूरत में पूरा करना होगा। मौके पर एसडीएम संजय कुमार, दीपा, परमजीत, सत्यदेव, रणधीर, विकास, प्रोमिला मौजूद रहे।

सीएमजीजीए और डीआईओ ने पीपीटी के जरिए दी जानकारी

सीएमजीजीए पांखुरी गुप्ता, डीआईओ दीपक खुराना ने सभी अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों को ई-ऑफिस प्रशिक्षण को लेकर पीपीटी के जरिए जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि ई-ऑफिस बनने के उपरांत एक बहुत बड़ी क्रांति और बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा। इस क्रांतिकारी बदलाव को लाने के लिए अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को ई-ऑफिस को लेकर पूरी ईमानदारी के साथ प्रशिक्षण ग्रहण करना होगा।

इस जिले में ई-ऑफिस को लेकर प्रशिक्षण देने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है, जिसके तहत विभिन्न चरणों में सभी विभागों के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों को जानकारी दी जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि सभी विभागों के मुखिया अपने अपने कार्यालय में कंप्यूटर, स्कैनर सॉफ्टवेयर की व्यवस्था कर लें, ताकि 30 नवंबर तक नई फाइलों को डिजिटल फोरम में लाया जा सके।

