निर्माण कार्य:78 लाख से बनेगी बस स्टैंड के बाहर तोड़ी गई आधा किलोमीटर लंबी सर्विस रोड

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कैथल| सीवरेज व पानी की पाइप लाइन के लिए बस स्टैंड के बाहर तोड़ा गई सर्विस रोड।
  • करीब डेढ़ साल पहले अमरुत योजना के तहत पाइप दबाने के लिए तोड़ी गई थी

बस स्टैंड के बाहर तोड़ी गई करीब आधा किलोमीटर लंबी सर्विस रोड पर दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा। पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा रोड के निर्माण को लेकर टेंडर प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई है। रोड के निर्माण पर 78 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। बता दें कि क रीब डेढ़ साल पहले अमरुत योजना के लिए पानी और सीवरेज की पाइपलाइन डालने के लिए सर्विस रोड तोड़ी गई थी।

कई महीने पहले पाइपलाइन दबाने का कार्य पूरा हो चुका था, लेकिन नगर परिषद द्वारा निर्माण कार्य के लिए राशि जमा नहीं करवाने से निर्माण अटका हुआ था। हालांकि नगर परिषद ने अब करीब तीन करोड़ की राशि जमा करवा दी है। पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारी ने बताया कि ये राशि काफी नहीं है, लेकिन जहां जरूरी है वहां पहले सड़कों का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा।

लापरवाही और देरी की सजा भुगत रहे वाहन चालक व आमजन

शहर में अमरुत योजना के तहत 34 करोड़ से पीने और 18 करोड़ से सीवरेज की पाइपलाइन बिछाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। करीब दो साल पहले कार्य शुरू किए गए थे और एक साल के अंदर कार्य पूरे किए जाने थे, लेकिन पूरे नहीं हो सके हैं। अब 31 दिसंबर तक सीवरेज और 31 मार्च 2021 तक पीने के पानी की पाइपलाइन बिछाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। छोटू राम बाइपास चौक पर, सिरटा रोड पर, खुराना रोड पर, हर वार्ड में सड़क व गलियां तोड़ी गई हैं और कार्यों में देरी और लापरवाही के कारण वाहन चालक व आमजन परेशान है।

बस स्टैंड के बाहर सर्विस रोड बनाने के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है और जल्द ही निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवा दिया जाएगा। करनाल रोड बाइपास पर भी सीवरेज व पाइपलाइन बिछाने का कार्य पूरा होते ही निर्माण कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। किसी भी कार्य में विभाग की तरफ से देरी नहीं की जा रही है। कार्य पूरा होते ही और राशि मिलने पर तुरंत निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवाए जा रहे हैं। कुलदीप सिंह, एक्सईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर।

