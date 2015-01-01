पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैथल:हरियाणा कॉलेज टीचर एसो. मांगों को लेकर डायरेक्टर जनरल से मिली

कैथल2 दिन पहले
हरियाणा कॉलेज टीचर एसोसिएशन का प्रतिनिधिमंडल मांगों को लेकर प्रधान दयानंद मलिक की अध्यक्षता में डायरेक्टर जनरल हायर एजुकेशन से पंचकूला में मिला। प्रधान मलिक ने बताया कि हरियाणा के 97 राजकीय सहायता प्राप्त महाविद्यालयों में कुछ प्रबंध कार्यकारिणी अपनी 5 प्रतिशत हिस्सा समय पर नहीं जमा करवाते हैं। इस कारण से शिक्षक व गैर-शिक्षक कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन नहीं मिलता।

डायरेक्टर जनरल हायर एजुकेशन ने आश्वस्त किया है कि जनवरी 2021 से सभी कॉलेजों में पहली तारीख को वेतन मिला करेगा। इसके लिए सरकार ने स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया से एमओयू साइन किया है। सभी कर्मचारियों के खाते स्टेट बैंक में खोले जाएंगे। प्रोविडेंट फंड के ब्याज पर जो टीडीएस कटता है उसके लिए भी स्टेट बैंक के उच्च अधिकारियों से जल्द ही मीटिंग करवाकर एमओयू में डलवा दी जाएगी। ताकि ब्याज पर टीडीएस न कटे।

दूसरी मुख्य मांग एडिड कॉलेज के कर्मचारियों को 7वें वेतनमान के अनुसार मकान किराया भत्ता दिलाने की थी। जिस पर उन्होंने जल्द एक्शन लेने का आश्वासन दिया। प्रधान ने बताया कि तीसरी मुख्य मांग राजकीय सहायता प्राप्त कॉलेजों के शिक्षक व गैर-शिक्षक कर्मचारियों को किसी भी प्रकार की मेडिकल स्कीम/मेडिकल भत्ता नहीं मिल रहा है। यह मांग बहुत लंबे समय से लम्बित है। जिस पर डायरेक्टर जनरल ने इस मामले में भी जल्द कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया। माैके पर डाॅ. नरेंद्र चाहर, विकास चाहर व डाॅ. सतीश नरवाल सहित अन्य सदस्य उपस्थित रहे।

