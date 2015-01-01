पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैथल:हिंदू स्कूल ने मनाया 109वां स्थापना दिवस, यज्ञ में आहुतियां डाली और मंगल कामना की

कैथल
हिंदू वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय कैथल के प्रांगण में शनिवार को 109वां स्थापना दिवस हर्षोल्लास से मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्यातिथि समाजसेवी सुमेर चौधरी ने शिरकत की। विद्यालय में पहुंचने पर उनका पुष्प मालाएं पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया। इसके बाद उन्होंने घोषणा की कि अगर विद्यालय में किसी भी जरूरतमंद विद्यार्थी को जर्सी व जूतों की आवश्यकता है तो उनकी वह आवश्यकता पूरी की जाएगी।

इसके बाद हिंदू वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय के प्रधान सुनील चौधरी, प्रबंधक अरविंद चौधरी, जनरल सेक्रेटरी अमित चौधरी, हिंदू एजुकेशनल साेसाइटी के प्रधान राम चौधरी साेसाइटी के जनरल सेक्रेटरी शरद चौधरी हिंदू कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय के प्रधान प्रवीण चौधरी सीनियर वॉइस प्रेसिडेंट प्रेम चौधरी, उप प्रधान भूमि चौधरी, प्रबंधक, सुनील चौधरी ने शिरकत की विद्यालय में पहुंचने पर उनका स्वागत किया।

इसके बाद सभी ने यज्ञ में आहुतियां डाली और सबके लिए मंगल कामना की साेसाइटी के प्रधान राम चौधरी ने अपने निजी कोष से विद्यालय को 11000 रुपए दिए। प्रवीण चौधरी ने भी 11000 अपने निजी कोष से देते हुए कहा कि हमारे लिए आज ये बड़े ही गर्व की बात है कि हमारा विद्यालय अंग्रेजों के समय का है और इसकी शाखाएं आगे फैल रही हैं। उन्होंने उत्कृष्ट रंगोली बनाने वाले विद्यार्थियों को 1100 देकर पुरस्कृत किया प्रधानाचार्य ममता कौशिक ने वार्षिक रिपोर्ट पढ़ते हुए बताया कि इस वर्ष हमारे विद्यालय का बोर्ड का परीक्षा परिणाम हर वर्ष की भांति सराहनीय रहा।

