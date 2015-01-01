पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन ठगी:गूगल पर बैंक कस्टमर केयर नंबर ढूंढकर कॉल की तो किसान के खाते से निकले 8 लाख रुपए

कैथल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोस्त की बहन की शादी के लिए एटीएम से निकलवाने थे पैसे
  • एटीएम से पैसे नहीं निकले तो कस्टमर केयर को की थी कॉल

एटीएम कार्ड नहीं चलने पर युवा किसान को गूगल पर बैंक कस्टमर केयर नंबर ढूंढकर कॉल करना महंगा पड़ गया। जालसाज ने किसान से बैंक संबंधित जानकारी लेने के बाद उसके खाते से 8 लाख रुपए ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर कर दिए।

गांव भागल निवासी युवक ने बताया कि वह खेती करता है। गांव के बैंक में खाता है। 29 नवंबर को परिवार में चचेरी बहन की शादी थी जिसमें वह व्यस्त था। उसे रुपए की जरूरत हुई तो वह पिहोवा में एटीएम से रुपए निकलवाने लगा लेकिन रुपए नहीं निकले। गूगल पर बैंक का कस्टमर केयर नंबर सर्च करके कॉल की तो सामने से बात करने वाले ने खुद को बैंक अधिकारी बताया व कॉल होल्ड करने को बोला। खुद को बैंक अधिकारी बताने वाले ने उससे बैंक बैलेंस, जन्मतिथि, पैन कार्ड नंबर पूछे और कहा कि 24 घंटे में एटीएम कार्ड एक्टिव हो जाएगा। कार्ड एक्टिव के लिए ओटीपी आएगा जो बताना होगा। उसने विश्वास करके ओटीपी बता दिया। तुरंत ही उसके खाते से रुपए कटना शुरू हो गए। चार बार में एक लाख 99 हजार 999 रुपए कटने का मैसेज आया।

दो बार में एक-एक लाख रुपए व चार बार में दो-दो लाख रुपए मोबाइल इंटरनेट बैंकिंग से ट्रांसफर कर लिए। उसे अपने साथ हुए धोखाधड़ी का एहसास हुआ और बैंक कस्टमर केयर पर कॉल की। उसके खाते में दो लाख रुपए वापस आ गए, लेकिन 8 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी हो गई। चीका थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच इंस्पेक्टर उमेद सिंह को सौंपी है।

