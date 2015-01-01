पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना केस घटने से प्रशासन भी सुस्त:जुलाई-अगस्त में रोजाना 206 लोगों के मास्क के चालान काटे जा रहे थे, नवंबर-दिसंबर में सिर्फ 75 के

कैथल24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना वायरस के केस ही नहीं आमजन में खौफ भी कम हो रहा है। अब शादी व धार्मिक समारोहों के साथ ही बाजारों व रेहड़ियाें पर काेराेना से पहले की तरह ही भीड़ भी जुट रही है। अधिकारी बयान देने तक सीमित हैं। आदेशों का धरातल पर कहीं कोई असर नहीं दिखाई पड़ रहा है। यहां तक कि नवंबर-दिसंबर में मास्क के चालानों में भारी कमी आई है।

जुलाई अगस्त के महीने में रोजाना करीब 206 लोगों के चालान किए जा रहे थे। जबकि नवंबर व दिसंबर में रोजाना सिर्फ 75 लोगों के चालान किए जा रहे हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों में इसमें और कमी आई है। 16 जून तक जिले में सिर्फ 1023 लोगों के मास्क के चालान किए गए थे और 5.11 लाख भी वसूल किए गए थे। 24 जून को यह आंकड़ा डबल हो गया था और 2151 लोगों के चालान कर 10.76 लाख वसूल किए जा चुके थे।

जिले में जुलाई में कोरोना केसों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी थी और उसके साथ ही मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के चालान भी धड़ल्ले से काटे गए। 19 अक्टूबर तक 21 हजार 145 लोगों के चालान किए जा चुके थे और एक करोड़ा पांच लाख 500 रुपए भी वसूल किए गए। उसके बाद सिर्फ 15 दिसंबर तक सिर्फ 25020 लोगों के मास्क के चालान काटे गए और एक करोड़ 25 लाख रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया।

11 नए केस मिले, जिले में कोरोना के 98 एक्टिव केस
मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोना के 11 नए केस मिले और मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3666 पहुंच गया है। वहीं 19 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए हैं और अब तक 3520 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या अब सिर्फ 98 रह गई है। जिनमें से 20 का जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में, 62 का होम आइसोलेशन में और 16 का अन्य अस्पतालों इलाज चल रहा है। अब तक 48 मरीज अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं और एक लाख 24952 मरीजों की जांच की जा चुकी है।

केस कम हुए हैं, लेकिन कोरोना खत्म नहीं हुआ
किसी भी सार्वजनिक स्थान, कार्यालयों व शोरूम व दुकानों पर जुटी भीड़ को देख कोरोना के खत्म होने का अनुभव होता है। हालांकि अक्टूबर व नवंबर के बाद दिसंबर में भी कम संख्या में ही कोरोना केस मिल रहे हैं, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण बिल्कुल खत्म हो चुका है ऐसा नहीं है। दिसंबर की ही बात करें तो रोजाना औसतन 18 से 20 लोग पॉजिटिव मिल रहे हैं और तीन लोग अब तक दिसंबर में काेराेना से जान भी गंवा चुके हैं। ऐसे में इतना लापरवाह होना ठीक नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें