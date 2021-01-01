पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस ने रूट किए डायवर्ट:दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर किसानों के खिलाफ हुई कार्रवाई के विरोध में कैथल में युवाओं व तितरम मोड़ पर ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम

कैथल| सर छोटू राम चौक पर सुबह जाम लगा रहे छात्रों को समझाते एसडीएम डाॅ. संजय कुमार। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैथल| सर छोटू राम चौक पर सुबह जाम लगा रहे छात्रों को समझाते एसडीएम डाॅ. संजय कुमार।
  • तितरम मोड़ पर महिलाओं ने प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला फूंककर जताया सरकार के खिलाफ रोष

दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर बैठे किसानों के खिलाफ पुलिस व प्रशासन द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई के विरोध शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे स्कूल व कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों ने हनुमान वाटिका के नजदीक छोटूराम चौक पर जाम लगा दिया। सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करके रोष जताया व तीन कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की।

एसडीएम डाॅ. संजय कुमार, डीएसपी दलीप सिंह व भाकियू के जिला प्रधान होशियार सिंह गिल के समझाने पर दो घंटे बाद 12 बजे जाम खोला गया। छोटूराम चौक से जाम खुला तो दोपहर 12 बजे किसानों ने तितरम मोड़ पर हिसार-चंडीगढ़ नेशनल हाईवे के नीचे जींद-कैथल मार्ग को जाम कर दिया। जाम लगाने वालों में आसपास के गांवों से सैकड़ों की संख्या में महिलाएं भी पहुंचीं।

महिलाओं ने किसानों के समर्थन में नारेबाजी की व प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का पुतला फूंककर रोष जताया। महिलाओं ने कहा कि सरकार ने तीन कृषि कानून लागू करके उनकी जमीन छीनने का प्रयास किया है। जरूरत पड़ी तो वे दिल्ली बॉर्डर तक पैदल जाने से भी पीछे नहीं हटेगी। भाकियू के जिला प्रधान होशियार गिल ने कहा कि संगठन की ओर से जाम लगाने के कोई आदेश नहीं आए हैं। जाम लगाकर आम जनता को परेशान न करें।

वे सरकार के खिलाफ रोष जता रहे हैं, जनता को परेशान नहीं करना चाहते इसलिए धरना देना है तो टोल प्लाजा या दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर जाकर धरने पर बैठे। तितरम मोड़ से भी किसानों ने तीन बजे जाम खोल दिया। धरने पर जसविंद्र हरसौला, भाना सेगा, बिंद्र हरसौला, सुंदर प्यौदा, रणधीर देवीगढ़ व नरेश चंदाना सहित सैकड़ों की संख्या में किसान मौजूद रहे।

धरने पर बैठी पिंकी, ओमपति व बाला ने कहा कि किसान धरने पर देश के लाल जान गंवा रहे हैं। सरकार कोई सुनवाई नहीं कर रही। जब तक तीन कृषि कानूनों को वापस नहीं लिया जाता, विरोध जारी रहेगा। चाहे एक साल लगे या पांच साल विरोध करना पड़े।

चुनावों में झोली करके वोट मांगे थे, अब किसान अपना हक मांग रहा है तो सरकार लाठी, गोली चलाती है। जब किसानों को कानून चाहिए ही नहीं तो सरकार जबरदस्ती क्यों थाैप रही है। अब तितरम मोड़ पर बैठे हैं, दिल्ली जाना पड़े तो वहां भी जाएंगे। गांव हरसौला की रेखा ने कहा कि खेती से परिवार का खर्च चलता है। खेत ही नहीं रहेंगे तो वे क्या खाएंगे, बच्चों को कैसे पढ़ाएंगे। वे सड़कों पर बैठे हैं तो समाधान होना ही चाहिए।

वाहन चालकों को हुई परेशानी, रूट किए डायवर्ट

छोटूराम चौक व तितरम मोड़ पर लगाए जाम से वाहन चालकों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। हालांकि पुलिस ने जाम लगते ही रूट को डायवर्ट कर दिया था जिस कारण वाहन चालक जाम में नहीं फंसे। तितरम मोड़ की तरफ जाने वाले वाहनों को पुलिस ने गांव प्यौदा की तरफ से डायवर्ट किया जबकि जींद की तरफ से आने वाले वाहन प्यौदा-तितरम लिंक मार्ग पर डायवर्ट किए गए।

आंदोलन की गतिविधियों की सरपंच नंबरदार व चौकीदार को देनी होगी सूचना

प्रशासन ने किसान आंदोलन के मद्देनजर सभी गांवों को सरपंचों, नंबरदारों व चौकीदारों को बीडीपीओ व तहसीलदारों के माध्यम से निर्देश जारी करवाए हैं कि वे अपने गांव में आंदोलन को लेकर गतिविधियों, जाम लगाने व उसकी संभावना पर कड़ी नजर रखें। ऐसी सूचना है तो संबंधित अधिकारियों को सूचित करें। प्रशासन की ओर से जारी निर्देशों में कहा गया कि किसी भी सूरत में भाईचारा व कानून व्यवस्था को नहीं बिगड़ने दिया जाएगा।

किसान आंदोलन को मद्देनजर किसी भी अप्रिय घटना से निपटने के लिए पुलिस पूरी तरह अलर्ट है। अलग-अलग टीमों का गठन किया गया है। सभी फोर्स को थानों में हाजिर रहने के आदेश दिए हैं। सूचना मिलते ही डीएसपी व एसएचओ के साथ टीम मौके पर पहुंचेगी। किसी को कानून हाथ में लेने की छूट नहीं दी जाएगी।
लोकेंद्र सिंह, एसपी कैथल

