बैठक:कार्यस्थल पर महिलाओं के उत्पीड़न व यौन शोषण की घटनाएं रोकने को इंटर्नल कंप्लेंट कमेटी गठित

कैथल5 घंटे पहले
  • 23 दिसंबर को दिल्ली की एनजीओ कानूनों के साथ लोगाें को करेगी जागरूक

कार्यस्थल पर महिलाओं के उत्पीड़न और यौन शोषण की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए अब हर विभाग में गठित की गई इंटर्नल कंप्लेंट कमेटी के सदस्यों की ट्रेनिंग करवाई जाएगी। दिल्ली की एनजीओ 23 दिसंबर को सदस्यों को ट्रेनिंग देगी। हालांकि कई रिमाइंडर के बाद भी अधिकारी ऐसी घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए कंप्लेंट कमेटी का गठन करने को लेकर गंभीर नहीं दिखे थे लेकिन अधिकारियों के अनुसार अब लगभग सभी विभागों में कमेटियों का गठन हो चुका है।

जिला स्तर पर पहले ही कमेटी का गठन किया जा चुका था। मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोगी पांखुरी गुप्ता ने 5 नवंबर को सितंबर में जिला स्तर पर गठित की गई लोकल कंप्लेंट्स कमेटी (एलसीसी) की मीटिंग ली थी। उन्होंने सभी विभागाध्यक्षों को भी इंटर्नल कंपलेंट कमेटी (आईसीसी) गठन करने के आदेश दिए थे।

उनका कहना था कि महिला उत्पीड़न संबंधी सभी शिकायतों का समाधान लोकल कंप्लेंट्स कमेटी में नहीं हो पाता है इसलिए हर विभाग में अलग से एक इंटर्नल कमेटी का गठन जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा था कि अगर इंटर्नल कमेटी में शिकायत का समाधान नहीं हो पाता है तो संबंधित शिकायतकर्ता महिला एवं बाल विकास कार्यालय में एलसीसी कमेटी के सामने भी अपनी बात रख सकती है। कार्यस्थल पर यौन उत्पीड़न के साथ-साथ किसी तरह का दबाव बनाया जाता है तब भी महिला कर्मचारी अपनी बात रख सकती है।

इंटर्नल कंप्लेंट कमेटियों का गठन हो चुका है और सभी सदस्यों की 23 दिसंबर को ट्रेनिंग करवाई जाएगी। ट्रेनिंग में पोश एक्ट के बारे में विस्तार पूर्व जानकारी दी जाएगी ताकि उत्पीड़न व यौन शोषण संबंधी घटना होने पर संबंधित महिला की बात सुनी जा सके और आवश्यक कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जा सके। पांखुरी गुप्ता, सीएम सुशासन सहयोगी।

