धान:आवक घटी, धान के रेटों में उछाल, बासमती 4650 के पार

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
त्याेहारी सीजन में जहां बाजारों में खरीददारी बढ़ रही हैं वहीं अब मंडियों में भी धान के रेटों में उछाल आने लगा है। बासमती धान की महम और बढ़ने लगी है, जो मंगलवार को मंडी में 4650 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल से भी अधिक रेट पर बिकी। इससे किसानों में खुशी का माहौल बनने लगा है। किसानों का कहना कि आगामी दिनों में ये रेट और भी बढ़ेंगे, ऐसे में कुछ किसानों द्वारा बासमती धान का स्टॉक किया जा रहा है।

मंडी आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के प्रधान शमशेर मित्तल, जिला आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के प्रधान अश्विनी शोरेवाला ने बताया कि मंडी में अब आवक कम होने लगी है और खरीददार काफी मिल रहे हैं। यह किसानों के लिए अच्छा मौका है। मंगलवार को कैथल की अनाजमंडी में पूसा 1121 धान 2750 रुपए तक बिकी। इसी प्रकार किस्म 1718 भी 2550 रुपए से 2600 रुपए तक रही। इसके अलावा डुप्लीकेट बासमती के भाव में भी उछाल आया और इसके रेट 2800 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक जा पहुंचे।

डीएमईओ अजय श्योराण ने बताया कि मंडी में अब किसानों को फसल के अच्छे दाम मिल रहे हैं, ऐसे में दिवाली पर्व की खुशी और बढ़ेगी।जिला की मंडियों में सोमवार तक 5 लाख 81 हजार 190 मीट्रिक टन धान की आवक हो चुकी है। इसमें से कुल आवक में से खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग द्वारा 2 लाख 76 हजार 344 हैफेड द्वारा 1 लाख 81 हजार 962 एफसीआई द्वारा 5 हजार 204, हरियाणा वेयर हाउस द्वारा 1 लाख 17 हजार 680 मीट्रिक टन की खरीद की गई है तथा जिला में अब तक 5 लाख 76 हजार 800 मीट्रिक टन धान का उठान हो चुका है।

डीसी सुजान सिंह ने बताया कि अब तक बाबा लदाना मंडी में 3 हजार 863, ढांड मंडी में 80 हजार 825, गुहला चीका में 2 लाख 40 हजार 226, गोहरां में 779, कैथल में 1 लाख 21 हजार 115, कलायत में 6 हजार 817, कौल में 6 हजार 376, पाई में 3 हजार 770, पूंडरी में 51 हजार 642, राजौंद में 11 हजार 468, रामथली में 33 हजार 544 तथा सीवन में 20 हजार 765 मीट्रिक टन धान की आवक हुई है।

उन्होंने जिला के किसानों का आह्वान किया कि वे धान की फसल को पूरी तरह सुखाकर व साफ करके मंडियों में लाएं। किसान धान की फसल के अवशेषों को आग न लगाएं, बल्कि कस्टम हायरिंग सेंटरों व फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन कृषि यंत्रों की मदद से इन्हें मिट्टी में मिलाएं तथा इन फसल अवशेषों का बेहतर प्रबंधन करें, ताकि पर्यावरण को प्रदूषित होने से बचाया जा सके और भूमि की उपजाऊ शक्ति भी बनी रहे। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा फसलों के अवशेष जलाने वाले किसानों की सख्त निगरानी की जा रही है तथा फसल अवशेष जलाने का दोषी पाए जाने वाले किसानों के विरूद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जा रही है।

