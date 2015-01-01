पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन एडमिशन:आईटीआई में आज होंगे मेरिट आधार पर ऑफलाइन दाखिले

कैथल2 दिन पहले
  • 11 बजे तक जमा करवाना होगा ऑनलाइन फार्म का मेरिट कार्ड

प्रदेश के सरकारी आईटीआई में खाली सीटों को भरने को लेकर अब कौशल विकास एवं औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण विभाग ने ऑनलाइन की बजाय आईटीआई में दाखिला करने का शेड्यूल जारी किया है। शेड्यूल अनुसार दाखिला लेने के इच्छुक युवाओं को ऑनलाइन पोर्टल से 10 से 12 दिसंबर तक मेरिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करते हुए उसे उस आईटीआई में जमा करवाना होगा जहां वह दाखिला लेना चाहता है। मेरिट कार्ड की मेरिट अनुसार संस्थान स्तर पर मेरिट लिस्ट तैयार की जाएगी।

इसके उपरांत दाखिला कमेटी द्वारा मेरिट के आधार पर संस्थान में रिक्त सीटों के प्रति युवा व युवतियों को दाखिला दिया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि विभाग द्वारा आईटीआई में दाखिला प्रक्रिया करीब तीन माह से जारी थी।

छह काउंसलिंग के बावजूद जब आईटीआई की करीब 20 से 30 प्रतिशत सीट खाली रह गई तो विभाग ने आखिरकार ऑनलाइन मेरिट के आधार पर ऑफलाइन दाखिला करने का निर्णय लेना पड़ा। विभागीय अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इससे ऐसा लगता है कि अब आईटीआई में रिक्त सीट भरेंगी तथा युवा व युवतियों को भी फायदा होगा।

दाखिले को लेकर सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। इसके लिए दाखिला कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। दाखिला लेने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी पोर्टल से मेरिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर संबंधित आईटीआई में जमा करवा सकते हैं। दाखिला पूरी तरह से मेरिट के आधार पर किया जाएगा। सतीश कुमार, प्रधानाचार्य सरकारी आईटीआई

