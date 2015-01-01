पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर डिस्ट्रिक्ट शूटिंग वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता:वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता में कलायत थाना पुलिस ने सीआईए-वन को 2-1 से हराया

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
जिला कैथल पुलिस की इंटर डिस्ट्रिक्ट शूटिंग वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता दौरान सोमवार की सुबह हुए मुकाबले के दौरान थाना कलायत पुलिस ने सीआईए-1 को 2-1 से शिकस्त दी।

प्रतियोगिता के दौरान शुक्रवार 13 नवंबर की सुबह 7.30 बजे थाना सीवन बनाम पुलिस लाइन तथा थाना गुहला बनाम कार्यालय पुलिस अधीक्षक कर्मचारियों के मध्य मुकाबला होगा।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन के मार्गदर्शन में फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट तहत पुलिस लाइन में आयोजित करवाई जा रही वॉलीबाल शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता दौरान 9 नवंबर को थाना कलायत पुलिस ने सीआईए-1 के मध्य मैच खेला गया। जिसके प्रथम सैट में थाना कलायत टीम के कैप्टन एमएचसी महाबीर हेडकांस्टेबल के शानदार खेल की बदौलत सीआईए-1 पुलिस पर 15-11 से जीत दर्ज कर ली गई।

अगले मैच में सीआईए-1 के कैप्टन हेडकांस्टेबल अजीत तथा एचसी रनदीप के बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन कारण सीआईए-1 पुलिस द्वारा दूसरा सैट आसानी पूर्वक 15-6 से जीत लिया गया। तीसरे सैट में थाना कलायत पुलिस ने संघर्षपूर्ण मुकाबले में 15-14 से जीत दर्ज करके मैच में जीत दर्ज की। विदित रहे कि सभी थाना-चौकियों द्वारा अलग-अलग वॉलीबाल शूटिंग टीमें गठित की गई है, जिनकी जिला स्तर पर पुलिस लाइन में प्रतियोगिता आयोजित करवाई जा रही है।

इस अवसर पर कार्यालय पुलिस अधीक्षक के नायब रीडर हेडकांस्टेबल दयानंद द्वारा रैफरशीप की गई। मुकाबले के दौरान पुलिस लाइन प्रबंधक सबइंस्पेक्टर सुभाष चंद, एसआई अतर सिंह तथा अन्य कर्मचारी-अधिकारी व अन्य खिलाड़ी मौजूद रहे। प्रवक्ता ने बताया प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने वाली टीम आगे रेंज लैवल पर होने वाली प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेगी।

