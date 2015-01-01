पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेसहारा घूम रहे गाेवंश:कपिस्थल नंदी गाेशाला ने दो गायों को दिया आश्रय, 100 बेसहारा गाेवंश यहां छोड़े जाएंगे

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में बेसहारा घूम रहे गाेवंश को गाेशाओं में छाेड़ने के लिए आज से गाेवंश को पकड़ने का शुरू किया गया है काम
  • एजेंसी शहर से 200 पशुओं को पकड़ कर गाेशालाओं में पहुंचाएगी

शहर में बेसहारा घूम रहे गाेवंश को गाेशाओं में छाेड़ने के लिए आज से गाेवंश को पकड़ने का काम शुरू किया गया है। एजेंसी शहर से 200 पशुओं को पकड़ कर गाेशालाओं में पहुंचाएगी। बता दें कि शहर में करीब 1 हजार गाेवंश सड़काें पर घूम रहे हैं। गाेवंश के कारण हर रोज हादसे हो रहे हैं। जिससे शहरवासी परेशान हैं। 21 अक्टूबर को एडीसी ने शहर से गाेवंश को पकड़ कर गाेशालाओं में छाेड़ने के आदेश दिए थे।

जिसके बाद नगर परिषद टेंडर लगाकर गोहाना की एक एजेंसी को गाेवंश को पकड़ने का टेंडर दिया। इसके साथ ही गाेशाला संचालकों से उनका रिकार्ड भी मांगा था। बता दें कि 18 सितंबर को शहर की सामाजिक संस्थाओं ने सचिवालय में प्रदर्शन कर बेसहारा गाेवंश को गाेशालाओं में पहुंंचाने की मांग की थी। इससे पहले डीएमसी कुलधीर सिंह ने 26 अगस्त को नगर परिषद में शहर की सभी गाेशाला संचालक समितियों के पदाधिकारियों से बातचीत कर उन्हें अपने यहां गाेवंश को रखने की अपील की थी। उस समय अधिकतर गाेशाला संचालकों ने कहा था कि यदि प्रशासन उन्हें आर्थिक सहायता देता है तो वे गाेवंश को रखने में सहयोग करेंगे।

नवंबर के अंत में 100 गाेवंश को आश्रय देगी नंदी गाेशाला

कपिस्थल नंदी गाेशाला के प्रधान रामलाल व संरक्षक सुरेश ने बताया कि आज दो गाेवंश को गाेशाला में आश्रय दिया गया है। जिन्हें एजेंसी लेकर आई थी। उन्होंने कहा कि शेष गाेवंश को लाने के लिए उन्होंने नवंबर के अंतिम दिनों का समय दिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वे 100 गाेवंश को लेने को तैयार हैं। इस समय गाेशाला में शैड डालने का काम चल रहा है। शैड डाले जाने के बाद ही एजेंसी को भी पशुओं को पकड़ना चाहिए। ताकि उन्हें वे अपने यहां आश्रय दे सकें। जिसके चलते अब फिर से गाेवंश काे पकड़ने का काम रुक सकता है।

हर रोज होती हैं दुर्घटना, कई हो चुकी मौतें

शहर में करीब एक हजार गाेवंश सड़काें पर हैं। जिनसे हर रोज एक या दो दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं। जिसमें गाेवंश और मानव दोनों की मौत हो रही हैं। अगस्त और सितंबर माह 2020 की बात करें तो सीवन के युवक कमलजीत (20) की मौत गोवंश से टकराने से हुई थी। इससे पहले दो और हादसों में एक पुरुष व महिला की मौत हो चुकी है। एक साल पहले अंबाला रोड पर एक गाय से टकराने पर फ्रेंडस कॉलोनी निवासी बाइक सवार युवक, खुराना रोड पर नौच के एक युवक, प्यौदा रोड पर बाइक सवार युवक, गांव डीग निवासी व्यक्ति की गाय की टक्कर से मौत हो गई थी। इसके अलावा काफी लोग घायल हुए हैं। आरटीआई से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कैथल जिले में 2 साल में 23 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी हैं।

21 हजार 500 गाेवंश जिले की गाेशालाओं में हैं संरक्षित

शहर की कुरुक्षेत्र गोशाला में करीब 1700, कपिस्थल नंदीशाला में 1200, गोपाल गोशाला में करीब तीन हजार। श्री कृष्ण संरक्षण धाम जाखौली अडडा में चार हजार, आदर्श गाेशाला बात्ता में करीब 700, गौशाला मुढाढ 360 कलायत में करीब 2500, श्री शिव शक्ति गौशाला खडालवा में 2300, श्री जय राम आदर्श गौशाला में करीब 1100, गोशाला समिति सीवन में करीब 1100, श्री कृष्ण गोशाला चीका में करीब 2200, बाबा बिहारी दास गौशाला पाई में करीब 1700 गोवंश की सेवा की जा रही है।

