पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धोखाधड़ी का मामला:प्लॉट बेचने के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी कर लाखों हड़पे, पिता-पुत्र के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्लॉट बेचने के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी कर रुपए हड़पने के आरोप में थाना शहर पुलिस ने पिता पुत्र के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। ढांड रोड कैथल निवासी रामबहादुर खुरानिया ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसने नानकपुरी कॉलोनी कैथल में नजदीकी रिश्तेदार गौरव बंसल को 9 लाख रुपए देकर खरीदा था। फुल पेमेंट का ब्याना पांच मई 2010 को अपने हक में करवा लिया था व प्लॉट का कब्जा भी गौरव ने तभी दे दिया था। प्लॉट की करीब दो फीट की नींव भर दी थी।

उक्त बयाने की मोहन लाल व गौरव गुप्ता को पहले से जानकारी थी। उसे बाद में पता चला कि मोहनलाल ने धोखा देने व नुकसान पहुंचाने की नियत से उक्त प्लॉट अपने बेटे गौरव गुप्ता के हक में मई 2020 में डीड करवा दी। इसके बाद गौरव गुप्ता ने 204.16 वर्ग गज में अपने पिता के साथ साजबाज होकर 170 वर्ग गज मिलीभगत व षड़यंत्र रचकर भूपेंद्र के नाम रजिस्ट्री करवा दी।

भूपेंद्र व उसके पिता रामकुमार को पहले से ही प्लॉट के फुल पेमेंट बयाने व कब्जे के बारे में जानकारी थी। आरोपी मोहनलाल, गौरव गुप्ता ने उसके साथ धोखाधड़ी की है। थाना शहर पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच एएसआई गुरदान सिंह को सौंपी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें