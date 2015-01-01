पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:महर्षि वाल्मीकि संस्कृत यूनिवसिर्टी से जुड़े अब प्रदेश के सभी गुरुकुल व संस्कृत महाविद्यालय

कैथल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार ने कॉलेजों व गुरुकुलों की संबद्धता बारे लेटर यूनिवर्सिटी को भेजा

शास्त्री व आचार्य की पढ़ाई करा रहे प्रदेश के संस्कृत महाविद्यालय व गुरुकुल अब महर्षि वाल्मीकि संस्कृत यूनिवर्सिटी मूंदड़ी से जुड़ गए हैं। सरकार की ओर से इस संबंध में आदेशों का पत्र जारी किया गया है। इससे प्रदेश की पहली संस्कृत यूनिवर्सिटी एमवीएसयू के विकास में सहयोग मिलेगा। यह जानकारी बुधवार को यूनिवर्सिटी के वाइस चांसलर डाॅ. श्रेयांश द्विवेदी व रजिस्ट्रार प्रो. यशवीर सिंह ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए दी।

उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदेश में इस तरह से करीब 70 गुरुकुल व संस्कृत महाविद्यालय खुले हुए हैं जहां संस्कृत भाषा के प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए पढ़ाई कराई जाती है। वहीं संस्कृत में मध्यमा और उत्तर मध्यमा कोर्सेज की पढ़ाई करने वाले युवक-युवतियों की परीक्षा भी हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड भिवानी द्वारा लेने का फैसला लिया गया है। ऐसे में पहले बेसहारा बने संस्कृत संस्थानों को अब संबद्धता मिलने से लाभ मिल सकेगा। वीसी ने कहा कि उनका मकसद वेद की बड़ी संस्थाओं को जोड़कर संस्कृत भाषा के प्रचार-प्रसार को और बढ़ावा दिया जाए। यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा कर्मकांड के विषयों की पढ़ाई भी शुरू कराने की योजना पर काम चल रहा है ताकि अच्छे विद्वान तैयार किए जा सकें। इससे संस्कृत भाषा का मान-सम्मान बढ़ेगा।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता जयंती समारोह में महर्षि वाल्मीकि संस्कृत यूनिवर्सिटी के 40 छात्र-छात्राएं अपनी प्रस्तुति देकर संस्कृत भाषा का महत्व समझाएंगे। इस समारोह में सबसे पहले एक घंटा मूंदड़ी यूनिवर्सिटी के विद्यार्थी अपनी प्रस्तुति देंगे। डाॅ. द्विवेदी ने बताया कि इसमें मंत्रपाठ, प्रश्नोत्तरी, गीता पाठ का आयोजन यूनिवर्सिटी के विद्यार्थियों द्वारा किया जाएगा। सभी विद्यार्थी विशेष वेशभूषा में ऑनलाइन प्रस्तुति देकर समारोह में सहभागिता करेंगे। कैथल और यूनिवर्सिटी के लिए यह गौरव की बात है। उन्होंने कहा कि गीता जयंती समारोह का संदेश हर व्यक्ति तक पहुंचे, इसके लिए यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से सोशल मीडिया का सहारा लिया जा रहा है। लोग इससे जुड़कर सीधा कार्यक्रम का लुत्फ उठा सकेंगे।

इन कोर्सेस की डिग्री व डिप्लोमा कोर्स की पढ़ाई
संस्कृत यूनिवर्सिटी में पिछले जुलाई 2019 से पहले सत्र का शुभारंभ किया गया था। इस समय यूनिवर्सिटी में नियमित पाठयक्रम के तहत शास्त्री (बीए): वेद, धर्मशास्त्र, व्याकरणम, ज्योतिष, साहित्य, दर्शन, पुराणोतिहास, अंग्रेजी, हिंदी आदि विषय की पढ़ाई कराई जा रही है। इसके अलावा आचार्य (एमए): वेद, धर्मशास्त्र, व्याकरणम, ज्योतिष, साहित्य, दर्शन व पुराणेतिहास विषयों की पढ़ाई शुरू कराई थी। 2020-21 शिक्षा सत्र के लिए अब यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से योग, संस्कृत पत्रकारिता में शास्त्री यानी स्नातक की पढ़ाई शुरू कराई गई है। इसके अलावा पीजी स्तर पर आचार्य की उपाधि के लिए संस्कृत पत्रकारिता, योग, पुराणेतिहास कोर्सेस शुरू कराई गई है। इसके अलावा जॉब ओरिएंटेड कोर्सों में वेब डिजाइनिंग इन संस्कृत, संगणक, आयुर्वेद, जीवन प्रबंधनम आदि की पढ़ाई भी कराई जाएगी।

इन कोर्सेज में डिप्लोमा की शिक्षा
वाइस चांसलर डाॅ. श्रेयांश द्विवेदी के मुताबिक यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा नए शिक्षा सत्र से वेब डिजाइनिंग इन संस्कृत, जीवन प्रबंधनम, संगणक, पर्यावरण, वैदिक गणित, आयुर्वेद, लिपि प्रबंधनम जैसे नए डिप्लोमा कोर्स भी शुरू कराए गए हैं। इससे पहले यहां पर संस्कृत पत्रकारिता, योग, कर्मकाण्ड (पौरोहित्य), वेद, भाषा शिक्षणम, वास्तु आदि के डिप्लोमा कोर्स शुरू कराए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें