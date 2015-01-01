पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैथल
कार्तिक मास में आने वाली शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी को देवोत्थान, देवउठनी या प्रबोधिनी एकादशी कहा जाता है। यह एकादशी दीपावली के बाद आती है। आषाढ़ शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी को देवशयन करते हैं। कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी के दिन उठते हैं। इसीलिए इसे देवोत्थान एकादशी कहा जाता है। ज्योतिष ने बताया कि मान्यता है कि देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु क्षीरसागर में चार माह शयन के बाद जागते हैं।

भगवान विष्णु के शयनकाल के चार मास में विवाह आदि मांगलिक कार्य नहीं किए जाते हैं। इसीलिए देवोत्थान एकादशी पर भगवान हरि के जागने के बाद शुभ तथा मांगलिक कार्य शुरू होते हैं। इस दिन तुलसी विवाह का आयोजन भी किया जाता है। प्रबोधिनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु का पूजन और उनसे जागने का आह्वान किया जाता है।

इस दिन होंगे धार्मिक कर्म

  • इस दिन प्रातःकाल उठकर व्रत का संकल्प लेना चाहिए और भगवान विष्णु का ध्यान करना चाहिए।
  • घर की सफाई के बाद स्नान आदि से निवृत्त होकर आंगन में भगवान विष्णु के चरणों की आकृति बनाना चाहिए।
  • एक ओखली में गेरू से चित्र बनाकर फल, मिठाई, बेर, सिंघाड़े, ऋतुफल और गन्ना उस स्थान पर रखकर उसे डलिया से ढांक देना चाहिए।
  • इस दिन रात में घरों के बाहर और पूजा स्थल पर दीए जलाना चाहिए।
  • रात के समय परिवार के सभी सदस्य को भगवान विष्णु समेत सभी देवी-देवताओं का पूजन करना चाहिए।
  • इसके बाद भगवान को शंख, घंटा-घड़ियाल आदि बजाकर उठाना चाहिए और ये वाक्य दोहराना चाहिए- उठो देवा, बैठा देवा, आंगुरिया चटकाओ देवा, नई सूत, नई कपास, देव उठाये
  • एकादशी तिथि का प्रारंभ, 25 नवंबर बुधवार सुबह 2 बजकर 42 मिनट से
  • एकादशी तिथि की समाप्ति-26 नवंबर गुरुवार सुबह 5 बजकर 10 मिनट पर
