समस्या:गैंगरेप मामले में विवाहिता का धरना दूसरे दिन भी जारी, बेटियां हो रही परेशान

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
थाना तितरम के तहत आने वाले गांव में विवाहिता से गैंगरेप मामले में कथित पीड़िता के परिवार का दूसरे दिन भी धरना जारी रहा। महिला अपनी तीन बेटियों व पति को साथ लेकर लघु सचिवालय के गेट पर धरने पर बैठी है। महिला का कहना है कि जब तक मामले में ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती वह धरने से नहीं उठेगी। तितरम थाना के तहत आने वाले एक गांव की महिला ने 19 सितंबर को अपने दो जेठों के खिलाफ गैंगरेप का केस दर्ज करवाया था।

पुलिस का कहना था कि महिला मेडिकल करवाने के समय डॉक्टर के सामने मुकर गई और खुद के साथ गैंगरेप न होने की बात कही थी। पुलिस ने केस रद्द करके मामले में 182 के तहत कार्रवाई की तैयारी शुरू कर दी थी। इसी बीच 27 अक्टूबर महिला ने एसपी कार्यालय के सामने धरना शुरू कर दिया। महिला का आरोप था कि महिला पुलिस अधिकारी ने ही उसे मेडिकल न करवाने के लिए बोला था। एसपी ने मामले में दोबारा कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए तो 28 अक्टूबर को महिला धरना समाप्त करके अपने घर चली गई।

सोमवार दो नवंबर को उसने तीन बेटियों को साथ लेकर दोबारा एसपी कार्यालय के सामने धरना शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन रात को महिला व उसकी बेटियों को जिला सचिवालय से बाहर निकाल दिया था। एसपी शशांक कुमार ने बताया कि महिला को निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया जा चुका है। महिला के साथ और कौन बैठा है, ये तो उनका परिवारिक मामला है, जिसमें प्रशासन कुछ नहीं कर सकता। शाम के समय लघु सचिवालय बंद हो जाता है। इसलिए उन्हें उचित जगह धरने के लिए बोला था।

बड़ों के केस में बच्चे हो रहे प्रताड़ित
महिला से गैंगरेप का आरोप उसके ही जेठों पर है। महिला की सिर्फ तीन बेटियां हैं, बड़ी बेटी की उम्र करीब 13 साल मझली की उम्र 10 व छोटी करीब सात साल की है। महिला अपनी बेटियों को भी साथ लेकर धरने पर बैठी है। सोमवार की रात बरामदे में धरना दिया।

