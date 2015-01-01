पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिलाओं पर गलत टिप्पणी का मामला:मीपा के चाचा वीडियो शेयर कर बोले- मीपा ने समाज को नहीं हमें गाली दी है

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
अमेरिका गए गांव नरड़ के युवक संदीप उर्फ मीपा द्वारा अनुसूचित जाति की महिलाओं को गाली देने के मामले में मीपा के चाचा रामबीर ने वीडियो जारी की है। रामबीर ने कहा कि उनका परिवार समाज के साथ खड़ा है। मीपा की वीडियो से उनकी भी बदनामी हो रही है, समाज के लोग जो कहेंगे वो उसी प्रकार सहयोग के लिए तैयार हैं। इस मामले में गुरुवार को पंचायत व परिवार के सदस्यों की डीएसपी के साथ भी बातचीत हुई।

5 मिनट से ज्यादा की वीडियो में रामबीर ने कहा कि सभी प्रदेशवासियों व देशवासियों से मेरी राम-राम। जो भी मीपा नरड़, मीपा बांगरू ने जो बोला वो बहुत गलत बोला। उसने 36 बिरादरी के लिए गलत बोला, हमारे समाज के लिए भी गलत बोला उसने। हम सभी के पक्षधर हैं, लेकिन उसके (मीपा) नहीं हैं। वो बहुत गलत बोल रहा है। मैंने उसकी वीडियो देखी। हम उस जैसे गंदे व कच्चे आदमी नहीं हैं, जिसने पूरे समाज को भिड़वाने के कार्य कर दिए। जब उसने समाज के बारे में इतनी गलत बात कह दी वो अपना तो है ही नहीं।

हम 36 बिरादरी के साथ मिलकर रहने वाले आदमी हैं। जहां भी आपको हमारी जरूरत हो हम आपके साथ हैं उसके साथ नहीं हैं। प्रशासन के पास, सरकार के पास जहां भी आपको कोई मुकद्दमा दर्ज करवाना है हम आपके साथ खड़े होंगे। सभी बिरादरी अपनी हैं। भाई औलादा का पता नहीं किसको माड़ी जामजे। सभी से अपील करता हूं कि या बात आगे न बढ़ाओ। जैसे भी आप कहोगे हम आपके साथ हैं, हमारा वो भगवान नहीं हैं, गलत है तो गलत ही रहेगा। वो हमारा है ही नहीं जिसने सारे देश का थूक हमारे ऊपर गिरवा दिया। हम सभी भाइयों से अपील करते हैं कि जहां भी हमारे सहयोग की जरूरत हो, जहां भी बुलाने हो साथ हैं। उसने हमारी गर्दन नीचे करवा दी। हम आपके साथ हैं, मैं खुद आपके साथ खड़ा होकर एफआईआर दर्ज करवाउंगा। उसने आपको गाली दे दी तो हमें भी दे दी।

