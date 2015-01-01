पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे पर लगाम:सास नशा लेकर आती थी, बहू करती थी सप्लाई, खरकां निवासी महिला 6.5 ग्राम स्मैक समेत गिरफ्तार

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस कर चुकी है कुरुक्षेत्र निवासी 2 महिला ड्रग सप्लायर समेत 6 को गिरफ्तार

गुहला के गांव खरकां में घर की महिलाएं भी नशा सप्लाई करने के काम में लगी थी। सास नशा लाकर देती थी और बहू उसे नशेड़ियाें तक सप्लाई करने का काम करती थी। एंटी नारकोटिक सेल ने मकान में दबिश देकर बहू को 6.5 ग्राम स्मैक व 500 रुपए ड्रगमनी के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। पूछताछ में बहू ने कबूल किया कि उसकी सास स्मैक लाकर देती थी और वह अपने मकान के आसपास घूमकर उसको नशेड़ियाें को बेच देती थी और सारा रुपया सास को देती थी।

वहीं बहू की गिरफ्तारी के बाद अब पुलिस सास की तलाश में जुटी है। महिला को अदालत में पेश कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में ही गुहला थाना क्षेत्र में कुरुक्षेत्र निवासी दो महिला ड्रग सप्लायर समेत पुलिस 6 ड्रग तस्करों को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने बताया कि एंटी नारकोटिक सेल के एएसआई रामपाल, ईएसआई जोगिंद्र सिंह, अंग्रेज सिंह, एएसआई बलराज, शुभकर्ण, एचसी राज सिंह, लेडी कांस्टेबल मनीषा व सिपाही मनोज कुमार की टीम गश्त के दौरान गांव खरकां में मौजूद थी।

सूचना मिली कि रानी पत्नी काला उर्फ बिट्टू राम निवासी खरकां अपने मकान में स्मैक बेचने का धंधा करती है। पुलिस ने दबिश देकर संदिग्ध महिला रानी देवी को उसके मकान से काबू किया। सूचना देकर मौके पर बुलाए नायब तहसीलदार गुहला विरेंद्र कुमार के समक्ष नियमानुसार तलाशी के दौरान महिला के पर्स से प्लास्टिक की पन्नी में 6.5 मिलीग्राम स्मैक, 7 खाली छोटी प्लास्टिक पन्नी तथा 500 रुपए ड्रगमनी बरामद हुई।

आरोपी महिला के खिलाफ थाना गुहला में मामला दर्ज करके मौके पर पहुंचे चौकी रामथली पुलिस के एएसआई दलबीर सिंह ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ दौरान महिला ने कबूला कि उसका पति मेहनत मजदूरी का काम करता है जबकि वह अपनी सास पोली देवी के साथ मिलकर नशा बेचने का धंधा करती है।

