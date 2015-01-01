पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तार करने की मांग:अमेरिका गए नरड़ के युवक ने एससी महिलाओं को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर की थी अभद्र टिप्पणी, जिला सचिवालय में प्रदर्शन

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
कैथल| समाज पर टिप्पणी करने वाले के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते व एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपते दलित समाज के लोग।

अमेरिका गए नरड़ के युवक ने अनुसूचित जाति की महिलाओं को गाली देने व आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने का विवाद गरमाता जा रहा है। मंगलवार को बड़ी संख्या में कई संगठनों के लोग जिला सचिवालय पहुंचे और जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करके रोष जताया। लोगों की मांग है कि आरोपी को जल्द ही गिरफ्तार किया जाए। समाज के राजनीतिक, सामाजिक और युवा वर्ग ने प्रशासन को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि जल्द ही युवक की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होती तो भविष्य में वह बड़ा फैसला लेकर बड़ा आंदोलन करेंगे।

प्रदर्शन करने वाले एसपी को ज्ञापन देने पर अड़े रहे, लेकिन प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि आप 5 सदस्यों की कमेटी का गठन कर एसपी कार्यालय में मिले। प्रदर्शनकारियों इस जिद पर अड़े रहे कि एसपी खुद ज्ञापन लेने नीचे आए। लगभग दो घंटेे बाद एसपी ज्ञापन लेने प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच पहुंचे। एसपी ने आश्वासन दिया जल्द गिरफ्तारी होगी। वही किसी भी अप्रिय घटना से निपटने के लिए भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। मौके पर प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने वालों में दलबीर भान, दीपक भैरो, सुरेश टांक, शिवकुमार सिसला, राजेश भोला, अजय, अधिवक्ता दीपक, प्रवेश, महीपाल अधिवक्ता, सिकंदर, सतपाल सिंह चौहान, राजेश कुमार मौजूद थे।

प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व कर रहे अधिवक्ता रजत ने कहा कि सरकार के दलित विरोधी फैसले से पहले ही समाज में निराशा का माहौल है, लेकिन अब शरारती तत्वों को भी खुलेआम आजादी मिल रही है। हर दिन कोई न कोई व्यक्ति इस प्रकार की घटनाओं को अंजाम देता है। समाज पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाले व्यक्ति की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई तो प्रदेश का समाज एकजुट होकर बड़ा आंदोलन करेगा।

गांव नरड़ के युवक मीपा द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर महिला पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने के मामले में लोगों का पुलिस व प्रशासन के खिलाफ रोष बढ़ता जा रहा है। विरोध को देखते हुए पुलिस ने सोशल मीडिया पर मैसेज जारी कर कहा है कि युवक के खिलाफ तितरम थाना मे मामला दर्ज कर लिया है । युवक पैरोल जंपर है जो विदेश में बताया जा रहा है। साइबर एक्सपर्ट ढूंढने में लगे है।

