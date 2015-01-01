पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरकेएसडी कॉलेज में नए सत्र का औपचारिक शुभारंभ:यज्ञ के साथ आरकेएसडी कॉलेज का नया सत्र शुरू, मंत्री संदीप ने निजी कोष से दिए 5 लाख

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आरकेएसडी कॉलेज में नए सत्र का औपचारिक शुभारंभ हवन के साथ शुरू हुआ। इसमें मेजबान की भूमिका प्रबंधक समिति के प्रधान साकेत मंगल एडवोकेट ने निभाई।

माैके पर प्रबंधक समिति के अन्य सम्मानित सदस्य भी उपस्थित रहे। सायं के सत्र में हरियाणा के खेल मंत्री संदीप सिंह ने कॉलेज के इंडोर स्टेडियम में अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की शूटिंग रेंज, बॉक्सिंग एरिना एवं कॉलेज कैंपस में बहुउद्देशीय कैफेटेरिया कांप्लेक्स का उद्घाटन किया।

उन्होंने कॉलेज में खेल सुविधाओं को बढ़ाने के लिए निजी कोष से 5 लाख राशि कॉलेज को भेंट की। उन्होंने अपने भाषण में खेलों को पाठ्यक्रम का अहम हिस्सा बनाने पर जोर दिया।

उनके साथ कैथल के विधायक लीलाराम ने भी इस कार्यक्रम में शिरकत की। उन्‍होंने कॉलेज के समाज में योगदान की प्रशंसा की। प्राचार्य डाॅ. संजय गोयल ने मुख्यातिथि का स्वागत प्रस्ताव पढ़ा एवं कोरोना काल में कॉलेज के द्वारा किए गए कार्यों की रिपोर्ट पढ़ी।

शूटिंग रेंज वातानुकूलित होगी तथा इसमें पिस्टल एवं राइफल समेत विभिन्न स्पर्धाओं की कोचिंग दी जाएगी। बॉक्सिंग एरिना मुक्केबाजी की सभी सुविधाओं से परिपूर्ण बनाया गया है, यहां ऊंचे स्तर की प्रतिस्पर्धाओं को करवाया जा सकता है।

बहुउद्देशीय कैफेटेरिया का निर्माण की आवश्यकताओं को पूर्ण करेगा। यह स्टेडियम के लिए पैविलियन, विद्यार्थियों के लिए कैफेटेरिया तथा सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों के दौरान मुख्य हॉल के लिए चेंजिंग रूम की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाएगा। लंबे समय से इसकी आवश्यकता महसूस हो रही थी।

