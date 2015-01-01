पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैथल:स्वनिधि योजना में संतोषजनक कार्य न करने पर चीका व कलायत के नपा सचिव को नोटिस जारी

कैथल5 घंटे पहले
स्वनिधि योजना में संतोषजनक कार्य न करने पर चीका नगर पालिका और कलायत नप सचिव को डीसी ने नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। डीसी ने आज स्वनिधि योजना और परिवार पहचान पत्र को लेकर अधिकारियों की जिला सचिवालय में बैठक ली थी। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से फैमिली आईडी का काम तय समय में पूरा करने के आदेश दिए। आईडी अपडेट के काम में आंगनबाड़ी और डिपू होल्डर का भी सहयोग देने को कहा गया है।

डीसी सुजान सिंह ने कहा कि परिवार पहचान पत्र प्रदेश सरकार की महत्वकांक्षी योजना है। योजना का उद्देश्य पारदर्शी रूप से पात्र व्यक्ति को प्रदेश सरकार की योजनाओं का लाभ पहुंचाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि पीपीपी के कार्य में किसी प्रकार की कोताही या ढिलाई न बरती जाए। प्रत्येक अधिकारी परिवार पहचान पत्र कार्य को प्राथमिकता से पूरा करें। परिवार पहचान पत्र को अपडेट करवाते समय गलती की गुंजाइश न रहे, क्योंकि इसी आईडी के आधार पर भविष्य में विभिन्न योजनाओं का लाभ मिलेगा।

गांव में बीडीपीओ व शहरी क्षेत्रों में नपा सचिव इस कार्य को पूरा करें। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर व गांव में सक्षम युवाओं के माध्यम से लोगों से परिवार पहचान पत्र से संबंधित जानकारी एकत्रित कर फैमली आईडी अपडेट किया जाए। डीसी सुजान सिंह ने कहा कि स्वनिधि योजना के तहत जितने भी रेहड़ी, फड़ी वाले नगर परिषद व नगर पालिका में पंजीकृत हो चुके हैं, उन सबके दस्तावेज संबंधित अधिकारी पूरा करके बैंकों में भिजवाना समयबद्ध सुनिश्चित करें, ताकि लाभार्थियों को इसका सीधा लाभ मिल सके। इस कार्य में किसी प्रकार की कोताही नहीं होनी चाहिए।

जिला में 1 लाख 70 हजार 937 आईडी हुई अपडेट
अब तक 2 लाख 78 हजार 11 परिवार पंजीकृत हैं, जिनमें से 1 लाख 70 हजार 937 परिवारों ने अपडेशन करवा लिया है, जोकि 61.49% है। बाकि रहे 1 लाख 7 हजार 74 परिवारों को हर चैनल के माध्यम से अपडेट करने का कार्य चल रहा है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में ढांड खंड में 15 हजार 804, गुहला में 17 हजार 658, कैथल में 30 हजार 152, कलायत में 16 हजार 913, पूंडरी में 18 हजार 975, राजौंद में 14 हजार 311 तथा सीवन में 16 हजार 917 परिवार अपडेट हो चुके हैं। शहरी क्षेत्रों में कैथल में 24 हजार 872, चीका में 7 हजार 126, कलायत में 2 हजार 924, पू ंडरी में 3 हजार 622 तथा राजौंद में 1 हजार 663 परिवार अपडेट हो चुके हैं।

