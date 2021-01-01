पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षक बनवा रहे बच्चों का हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट:स्कूलों में 40 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा पहुंची विद्यार्थियों की संख्या

कैथल5 घंटे पहले
कलायत| सरकारी स्कूल में शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रहे माध्यमिक स्तर के छात्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
कलायत| सरकारी स्कूल में शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रहे माध्यमिक स्तर के छात्र।

करीब 10 महीने बाद छठी से आठवीं के लिए खोले गए स्कूलों में दूसरे दिन विद्यार्थियों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ। पहले दिन स्कूलों में 20 से 25 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी ही पहुंचे थे, जबकि दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को स्कूल पहुंचने वाले विद्यार्थियों की संख्या 40 प्रतिशत से ऊपर पहुंच गई।

जिन विद्यार्थियों के पास हेल्थ प्रमाण पत्र नहीं था उनका प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने के लिए शिक्षक खुद ही बच्चों को लेकर नजदीकी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचे। निजी स्कूलों की तुलना में सरकारी स्कूलों में कम संख्या में विद्यार्थी पहुंच रहे हैं।

शिक्षा अधिकारियों का मानना है कि लंबे समय बाद स्कूल खुले हैं और अभिभावकों के मन में कहीं न कहीं कोरोना का भी डर है, इसलिए विद्यार्थियों की संख्या पूरी होने में अभी समय लगेगा। स्कूल जाने के लिए विद्यार्थी को अभिभावक की लिखित अनुमति व नजदीकी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अथवा प्रमाणित डॉक्टर से हेल्थ प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने की शर्त रखी हुई थी।

स्कूल खुलने के दूसरे दिन विद्यार्थियों की संख्या बढ़ी है। 40 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा संख्या में विद्यार्थी स्कूल पहुंचना शुरू हो गए है। हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने के लिए कई जगहों पर शिक्षक खुद भी विद्यार्थियों को लेकर स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचे।
दलीप सिंह, जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी

