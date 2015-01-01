पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपोर्ट:कार्यस्थल पर महिलाओं के उत्पीड़न व यौन शोषण को रोकने में गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रहे अधिकारी

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
कार्यस्थल पर महिलाओं के उत्पीड़न और यौन शोषण को रोकने को लेकर अधिकारी गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग ने निदेशक के आदेशों के हवाला देते हुए 24 सितंबर को सभी विभागों को इंटरनल कंप्लेंट कमेटी का गठन कर एक सप्ताह के अंदर रिपोर्ट देने के आदेश दिए थे। लेकिन आदेशों के दो महीने बाद भी 50 प्रतिशत अधिकारियों ने कमेटी का गठन कर रिपोर्ट विभाग को नहीं भेजी। उसके बाद भी पांच रिमाइंडर दिए जा चुके हैं और फोन पर भी रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है, लेकिन उसके बाद भी रिपोर्ट नहीं देना महिला उत्पीड़न व यौन शोषण के मामलों की लेकर अधिकारियों की गंभीरता पर सवाल खड़े करता है। अब विभाग द्वारा रिपोर्ट लाने के लिए सक्षम युवा कार्यालयों में भेजे जा रहे हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोग पांखुरी गुप्ता ने पांच नवंबर को सितंबर में गठित की गई लोकल कंप्लेंट्स कमेटी (एलसीसी) की मीटिंग ली थी। उन्होंने सभी विभागाध्यक्षों को भी इंटरनल कंपलेंट कमेटी (आईसीसी) गठन करने के आदेश दिए थे। उन्होंने कहना था कि महिला उत्पीड़न संबंधी सभी शिकायतों का समाधान लोकल कंपलेंट्स कमेटी में नहीं हो पाता है इसलिए हर विभाग में अलग से एक इंटरनल कमेटी का गठन जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा था कि अगर इंटरनल कमेटी में शिकायत का समाधान नहीं हो पाता है तो संबंधित शिकायतकर्ता महिला एवं बाल विकास कार्यालय में एलसीसी कमेटी के सामने भी अपनी बात रख सकती है।

गठन होने के बाद करवाई जाएगी ट्रेनिंग
सीएमजीजीए ने कहा था कि इंटरनल कंप्लेंट कमेटी के गठन के बाद सभी विभागों की कमेटियों की ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग करवाई जाएगी। ट्रेनिंग में पोश एक्ट के बारे में विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी दी जाएगी, ताकि इस तरह की घटना होने पर संबंधित महिला की बात को सुना जा सके और आवश्यक कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जा सके।

2016 में दिए थे आदेश, नहीं दिखाई गंभीरता
2016 में भी कार्यस्थल पर महिला उत्पीड़न व यौन शोषण के मामलों को रोकने व शिकायतों के समाधान के लिए क मेटियों के गठन के आदेश दिए गए थे, लेकिन तब न तो कमेटियों का गठन हो सका था और न ही अब तक किसी तरह की शिकायत थी। सितंबर 2020 में ही लोकल कंपलेंट्स कमेटी का गठन किया गया है, लेकिन अब तक कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है।

