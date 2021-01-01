पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:2 मई को एक्सपायर हो जाएंगी कोविशील्ड की 12500 डोज, वैक्सीनेशन में तेजी के लिए हेल्थ के साथ ही फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को भी लगाई जाएगी वैक्सीन

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • 29 जनवरी तक करीब 3819 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लगाई जा चुकी है वैक्सीन, अब पल्स पोलियो अभियान के चलते 4 दिन बंद रहेगा वैक्सीनेशन

अब तक स्वास्थ्य विभाग को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की 16200 डोज मिल चुकी हैं और 3819 का इस्तेमाल किया जा चुका है। बाकी बची 12381 डोज 2 मई को एक्सपायर हो जाएंगी। वहीं हेल्थ वर्कर्स वैक्सीन लगवाने को लेकर रूचि नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। ऐसे में हेल्थ वर्करों के साथ ही अब दूसरे चरण में शामिल फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर पुलिस कर्मचारी, राजस्व और मीडियाकर्मियों को भी वैक्सीन लगाए जाने की शुरूआत जल्द ही हो सकती है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग पहले ही दूसरे फेज के लिए डाटा जुटाने का कार्य पूरा कर चुका है। दूसरी तरफ 30 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक पल्स पोलियो अभियान के कारण वैक्सीनेशन बंद रहेगा और 3 फरवरी से दोबारा वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होगा।

शुक्रवार को 9 सेंटर पर 187 को लगाई वैक्सीन

जिले में शुक्रवार को 9 सेंटर पर 187 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाई गई। पिछले कुछ दिनों से सेंटर पर लक्ष्य के 50 से 55 प्रतिशत वर्कर्स ही वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। पूरे जिले में पहले चरण में 6750 सरकारी व प्राइवेट हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जानी है, लेकिन वर्कर्स के रूचि नहीं दिखाने के कारण 15 दिन में 56.57 प्रतिशत को ही वैक्सीन लग पाई है। बचे हुए ज्यादातर में आंगनबाड़ी, आशा व चतुर्थ श्रेणी वर्कर्स शामिल हैं।

मीटिंग लेकर दिए जा रहे दिशा-निर्देश

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी अपने कर्मचारियों को मोटिवेट करने के साथ ही दूसरे विभागों के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग भी ले रहे हैं, ताकि आने वाले समय में वैक्सीनेशन को रफ्तार दी जा सके। हालांकि वैक्सीनेशन की असली परीक्षा दूसरे चरण के बाद ही शुरू होगी जब आम आदमी को वैक्सीन लगाया जाएगा।

कोरोना के 2 केस मिले, 3862 पहुंचा मरीजों का आंकड़ा

कैथल | जिले में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 2 नए केस मिले और मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3862 पहुंच गया। तीन मरीज स्वस्थ भी हुए हैं और अब तक 3786 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब एक्टिव केसों की संख्या सिर्फ 22 रह गई है, जिनमें से 4 का जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में, 13 का होम आइसोलेशन में और 5 का अन्य अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है। अब तक कोरोना से 54 मौतें हो चुकी हैं और 1 लाख 48 हजार 916 लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है। अब जिले में सिर्फ 2.6 प्रतिशत लोग पॉजिटिव मिल रहे हैं, जबकि रिकवरी रेट एक बार फिर 98 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गया है।

स्टाफ के पल्स पोलियो अभियान में व्यस्त होने के कारण 4 दिनों तक कोरोना वैक्सीन नहीं लग पाएगी। उसके बाद फिर से वैक्सीन लगाने पर जोर रहेगा। वैसे भी अब वैक्सीन लगाना बड़ी बात नहीं है, लेकिन वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर मोटिवेट करना महत्वपूर्ण कार्य है। अब तक फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने का पत्र नहीं मिला है।
डाॅ. नीलम कक्कड़, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी, स्वास्थ्य विभाग।

