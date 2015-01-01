पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतिम डेट 31 दिसंबर:शहर में 40 हजार परिवारों में से 18 हजार ने ही बनवाई फैमिली आईडी

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • नगर परिषद में नि:शुल्क बनवा सकते हैं परिवार पहचान पत्र, दो काउंटर खोले

कैथल जिला परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के मामले में दूसरे जिलों से काफी पीछे चल रहा है जिस कारण अधिकारी परेशान हैं। सरकार ने अब 31 दिसंबर तक सभी परिवारों को अपनी फैमिली आईडी बनवाने के आदेश दिए हैं। इसके बाद कैथल जिले में 49 प्रतिशत परिवारों ने ही आईडी बनवाई है। अब नगर परिषद की ओर से इस मामले में लोगों को सुविधा देने के लिए सीएफसी में दो काउंटर खोले हैं जहां शहरवासी अपनी आईडी बनवा सकते हैं।

शहरवासियों को जब इसकी जानकारी मिली तो लोगों ने इसका फायदा उठाना शुरू किया है। यह सुविधा पूरी तरह से नि:शुल्क है। नगर परिषद से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार यहां प्रतिदिन 50 परिवार अपनी आईडी बनवा रहे और अपडेट कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा लोग कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर (सीएससी) से भी लोग आईडी बनवा रहे हैं। बता दें कि परिवार पहचान पत्र (फैमिली आईडी) बनवाने को लेकर जिलावासी गंभीर नहीं है। अब तक कैथल सिटी में मात्र 46 प्रतिशत और जिले में 49.01 परिवारों ने ही अपनी फैमिली आईडी बनवाई है। वहीं जिला प्रशासन का दावा है कि जिले में 1.42 लाख परिवारों ने अपना डाटा अपडेट करवाया है। परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए 31 दिसंबर अंतिम तिथि है। नगर परिषद ने अपनी सभी सुविधाओं के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र अनिवार्य कर दिया है।

कैथल सिटी में 18633 परिवारों ने बनवाई आईडी|

नगर परिषद से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कैथल सिटी में करीब 40 हजार 716 परिवार हैं जिनमें से अब तक 18633 परिवारों, चीका नगरपालिका एरिया में 11036 परिवारों में से 5742, कलायत में 4917 परिवारों में से 2652, पूंडरी में 5262 परिवारों में से 3077, राजौंद नगर पालिका एरिया में 2246 में से 1346 परिवारों ने ही परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाया या अपडेट करवाया है। ढांड ब्लॉक में 24535 में 11845, सीवन ब्लॉक में 25114 में 14582 परिवारों ने परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाया है।

फैमिली आईडी बनवाने के लिए ये डाॅक्यूमेंट चाहिए
फैमिली आईडी चेक करने या आवेदन के लिए जाने वाला कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के आधार कार्ड, 21 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वाले सदस्यों के वोटर कार्ड तथा मुखिया का बैंक अकाउंट नंबर लेकर जाए। इसके अलावा परिवार में यदि कोई दिव्यांग है तो उसका प्रमाण पत्र भी साथ लें। यदि परिवार बीपीएल है तो उसका नंबर भी मांगा जाएगा। इनके अलावा एक मोबाइल नंबर भी देना होगा। बता दें कि प्रत्येक परिवार को परिवार पहचान कार्ड में एक यूनिक नंबर दिया जाएगा जो 14 अंकों का होगा। जो हर परिवार के लिए यूनिक होगा। परिवार पहचान पत्र कार्ड के द्वारा यह भी जानकारी कि मिलेगी परिवार किस क्षेत्र में रहता है। सरकार हर क्षेत्र के लिए अलग कोड बनाएगी। शहर एवं गांव के लिए अलग कोड होगा।

