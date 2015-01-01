पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैथल:भतीजों ने बुआ को काटने के लिए छोड़े पिटबुल डॉग, केस दर्ज

कैथल
  • मां से मिलने के लिए खेड़ी गुलाम अली आई थी श्ररणजीत कौर

बुआ को काटने के लिए पिटबुल डॉग छाेड़ने व हमला करने के आरोप में थाना सीवन पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है। जालंधर जिला निवासी श्ररणजीत कौर ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि सात दिसंबर को अपनी मां से मिलने के लिए खेड़ी गुलाम अली आई थी। आठ दिसंबर को शाम पांच बजे घर के बाहर अपने पति से मोबाइल पर बात कर रही थी। उसके चचेरे भाई का लड़का हर्षदीप, मां व कवलजीत कौर अपने पालतू डॉग पिटबुल के साथ आए।

उसने भाभी से कहा कि अपने डॉग को बांधकर रखो, नहीं तो ये किसी को काट लेंगे। हर्षदीप ने कहा कि हमने तो ये डॉग काटने के लिए ही रखे हैं। हर्षदीप ने काटने के लिए उसकी ओर डॉग छोड़ दिया। डॉग ने उसे बाजू व छाती पर काट लिया। हर्षदीप का बड़ा भाई विरेंद्र, सतपाल सिंह दूसरा कुत्ता लेकर आए और वह भी उसकी ओर छोड़ दिया।

कुत्ते ने उसे बाई बाजू पर पंजे मारे। उसका शोर सुनकर उसके चाचा का लड़का व मामा आए ने कवलजीत ने चचेरे भाई को ईंट मारी। उसका भाई आया तो आरोपी डॉग समेत घर के अंदर चले गए। उसका भाई उन्हें सीएचसी गुहला लेकर गया। जहां से डॉक्टरों ने कैथल रेफर कर दिए। थाना सीवन पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच हेड कांस्टेबल भगवान सिंह को सौंपी है।

