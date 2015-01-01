पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी मामला:सोशल मीडिया पर क्विज खेलना पड़ा भारी, एलईडी जीतने का लालच दे ठगे 54 हजार

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
न्यू ज्यूडिशियल रेजिडेंस निवासी हर्षित नासिर को अमेजन एप पर क्विज खेलना महंगा पड़ गया। साइबर अपराधियों ने उन्हें सोनी ब्राविया एलईडी जीतने का लालच देकर 54 हजार रुपए ठग लिए। सिविल लाइन थाना में दी शिकायत में हर्षित ने बताया कि 15 अक्टूबर को उन्होंने अमेजन एप पर क्विज खेला था। 27 अक्टूबर को उनके पास फोन आया कि क्विज के लक्की ड्राॅ में उनका सोनी ब्राविया एलईडी टीवी निकला है, लेकिन इसके लिए अमेजन साइट पर 5 हजार की शॉपिंग करनी होगी।

उसके बाद उन्होंने 5999 का ईको साउंड स्पीकर चूज कर बता दिया। उसके बाद कॉलर ने अमेजन इंडिया का अकांउट देकर राशि जमा करवाने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने पेटीएम यूपीआई के जरिए राशि ट्रांसफर कर दी। उसके बाद कॉलर ने उनकी कॉल डिसपैच टीम से जाेड़ने की बात कहते हुए कॉल ट्रांसफर कर दी।

डिस्पैच टीम के सदस्य ने जीएसटी के नाम पर 11999 जमा कराने के लिए कहा जो कुछ ही मिनटों में रिफंड करने की बात कही। उसके बाद आरोपियों ने उनसे पेमेंट नहीं होने का इश्यू बता कई बार अलग-अलग तरीकों से पेमेंट करवाते रहे और एरर दिखाते हुए पेमेंट नहीं होने की बात कह उनके खाते से 54005 निकाल लिए। जांच अधिकारी सब इंस्पेक्टर महावीर सिंह ने बताया कि शिकायत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

शादी में कैटरिंग बुकिंग के लिए एडवांस देने के नाम पर कैटरर से ठगे ‌98 हजार

बहन की शादी में कैटरिंग की बुकिंग के लिए एडवांस देने की बात कहकर गूगल पे पर राशि ट्रांसफर करने के नाम पर ठगों ने कैटरर से 98 हजार रुपए ठग लिए। जाट स्कूल के पीछे सरस्वती स्वीट्स हाउस के नाम से दुकान चलाने वाले कुलदीप सैनी ने एसपी काे दी शिकायत में बताया कि 23 मार्च को उनके पास अनजान नंबर से फोन आया और उन्होंने 30 मार्च को उनकी बहन की शादी के लिए कैटरिंग बुक करने की बात कही। उन्होंने अपना पता गांव मटौर बताया और कलायत में शादी होने की जानकारी दी।

सारी बात फाइनल होने के बाद उन्होंने सारा खर्च 1.70 लाख बताया और उन्होंने एडवांस नकदी की मांग की। आरोपी ने बताया कि वह फौजी है और वे कुछ भी नकद में नहीं दे सकते हैं। उसके बाद उन्होंने खाता नंबर भेज दिया, लेकिन आरोपी ने कहा कि गूगल पे नंबर दे दीजिए। उन्होंने कभी गूगल पे नहीं चलाया था तो अपने दोस्त देवीलाल का नंबर उन्होंने दे दिया। आरोपी ने पहले 10 रुपए भेजे और फोन पर बात करने लगा और उसके बाद धोखा करते हुए खाते से 98 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। सिविल लाइन पुलिस ने मामले में कुलदीप के दोस्त देवीलाल की शिकायत पर धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है।

