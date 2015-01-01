पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम:मीपा की आईडी हटाने के लिए पुलिस ने फेसबुक व इंस्टाग्राम को भेजी शिकायत, सेंट्रल एजेंसियों की ली जा रही मदद

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमेरिका गए मीपा नरड़ द्वारा वर्ग विशेष पर की जा रही टिप्पणी के मामले में पुलिस ने शिकंजा कसना शुरू कर दिया है। आरोपी की आईडी हटाने के लिए फेसबुक व इंस्टाग्राम को शिकायत भेजी गई है। आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी आदि के लिए सेंट्रल एजेेंसियों की मदद भी ली जा रही है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ आरोपी के एक के बाद एक वीडियो आ रही है। आरोपी ने कैथल के एक युवक को भी धमकी दी है। जिस मामले में युवक के परिजनों ने एसपी से मुलाकात करके सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की।

शनिवार को आरोपी की एक वीडियो भी सामने आई, जिसमें वह माफी मांग दिख रहा है। आरोपी कह रहा है कि मैं नशे में बोल गया था। पुलिस द्वारा की जा रही कार्रवाई के बारे में एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने बताया कि करीब एक सप्ताह पूर्व सोशल मीडिया से एक वर्ग विशेष पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने के मामले में आरोपी मीपा निवासी नरड़ के खिलाफ थाना तितरम में कड़ी धाराएं लगाते हुए केस दर्ज किया गया था। उक्त मामले में पुलिस ने गंभीरतापूर्वक तेजी से जांच की जा रही है। पुलिस द्वारा आगामी कार्रवाई के दौरान फेसबुक व इंस्टाग्राम से आरोपी की आईडी हटाने बारे लिखा जा चुका है।

जांच के दौरान आरोपी की लोकेशन विदेश में आने पर पुलिस द्वारा सेंट्रल एजेंसियों की मदद ली जा रही है तथा आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस द्वारा प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। एसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस सोशल मीडिया पर निरंतर नजर रखे हुए हैं। सामाजिक सौहार्द बिगाड़ने वाले आरोपियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। कुछ असामाजिक तत्व समाज का माहौल बिगाड़ने तथा रोष पैदा करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं जिन पर पुलिस निरंतर पैनी नजर रखे हुए हैं। इस प्रकार के तत्वों को एसपी द्वारा कड़ी चेतावनी देते हुए सभी वर्गों के नागरिकों से आपसी सौहार्द व भाईचारा बनाए रखने की अपील की गई है।

क्योड़क में गार्ड को बंधक बनाकर एटीएम लूटने के प्रयास मामले में छठा आरोपी गिरफ्तार, जेल भेजा

पांच जून की रात एचडीएफसी बैंक सुरक्षा गार्ड को पिस्तौल के बल पर बंधक बनाकर एटीएम लूटने का प्रयास करने के मामले में आपराधिक षड्यंत्र रचने वाले गिरोह के छठे सदस्य को सीआईए-1 पुलिस ने दबिश देकर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उक्त मामले में शेष सभी 5 आरोपी पहले ही गिरफ्तार किए जा चुके हैं, जिनके कब्जे से वारदात में प्रयोग गाड़ी, अवैध पिस्तौल, बाइक तथा लूटी गई बैंक की गन बरामद की जा चुकी है। छठा आरोपी न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने बताया कि सीआईए-वन प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर अनूप सिंह की अगुवाई में टीम ने क्योड़क एचडीएफसी बैंक एटीएम लूट प्रयास मामले में छठे आरोपी नरेश उर्फ निक्का निवासी खुराना रोड कैथल को हनुमान वाटिका कैथल के पास दबिश देकर गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

सूचना मिली थी कि आरोपी नरेश दिवाली पर अपने परिजनों से मिलने के लिए घर आया हुआ था। एसपी ने बताया कि 5 जून की रात करीब 1.30 बजे कार में सवार होकर आए 5 बदमाशों ने एचडीएफसी बैंक क्योड़क के सुरक्षा गार्ड को पिस्तौल के बल पर बंधक बनाने उपरांत एटीएम को गैस कटर द्वारा काटकर लूटने कर प्रयास किया। जिसके दौरान एक आरोपी संदीप निवासी खुराना रोड कैथल को पुलिस ने मौके से काबू करके करीब 33 लाख नकदी युक्त एटीएम लूट को नाकाम कर दिया था जबकि 4 आरोपी फरार हो गए थे। जांच के दौरान पुलिस ने वारदात में लिप्त 4 अन्य आरोपी पवन उर्फ पम्मी निवासी खुराना रोड कैथल, गौरव उर्फ शम्मी वासी कलसा जिला कुरुक्षेत्र, रमन वासी पट्टी अफगान कैथल तथा सन्नी उर्फ स्वर्ण निवासी सनौर जिला पटियाला पंजाब को पहले ही गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है।

कुरुक्षेत्र की महिलाएं चीका में कर रही थी गांजा की तस्करी, 12.5 किलो बरामद

एंटी नारकोटिक सेल ने गांव कल्लर माजरा में नशे की खेप सप्लाई करने हेतू आई कुरुक्षेत्र निवासी 2 महिलाओं को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपित महिलाओं के कब्जे से करीब ढाई लाख रुपए मूल्य का 12.5 किलो गांजा बरामद किया। दोनों महिला तस्करों का रिमांड मांगा है। एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने बताया कि एंटी नारकोटिक सेल इंचार्ज एसआई सुरेश कुमार की अगुवाई में एएसआई बलराज सिंह, एसआई बलजीत सिंह, जोगिंद्र सिंह, एएसआई शुभकर्ण, एचसी राज सिंह, लेडी कांस्टेबल मनीषा व सिपाही मनोज कुमार की टीम रात्रिकालीन गश्त दौरान टी पाॅइंट सदरहेड़ी रोड कल्लर माजरा पर मौजूद थी। पुलिस को गुप्त जानकारी मिली कि गांव कल्लर माजरा में रात के समय बाहर से कई औरतें गांजा बेचने के लिए आती हैं।

पुलिस ने गोपनीय तरीके से गली नाकाबंदी करके संदिग्धों पर नजर रखनी शुरू कर दी। कुछ समय बाद दो महिलाएं आती दिखाई दी, जिनको महिला पुलिस कर्मचारी की सहायता से काबू कर लिया। पूछताछ के दौरान उनकी पहचान सरबती देवी तथा सलोचना देवी निवासी सोरगर बस्ती नजदीक पुराना रेलवे स्टेशन कुरुक्षेत्र के रूप में हुई। तहसीलदार गुहला प्रदीप कुमार के सामने तलाशी ली तो आरोपी सरबती के कट्टे से 7 किलो 335 ग्राम तथा सलोचना देवी के कट्टे से 5 किलो 200 ग्राम गांजा समेत कुल 12 किलो 535 ग्राम गांजा पत्ती बरामद हुई। थाना चीका में मामला दर्ज करके दोनों आरोपियों को मौके पर पहुंचे चीका पुलिस के एसआई सुरेश कुमार द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें