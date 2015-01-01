पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानलेवा हमला:अवैध शराब बनाने की सूचना पर कैलरम पहुंची पुलिस टीम पर हमला, युवकों ने कर्मियों पर बरसाई ईंटें, गाड़ी के शीशे टूटे

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
कैलरम में अवैध शराब की भट्ठी पकड़ने गई कलायत पुलिस पर किसी ने ईंटों से हमला कर दिया। हमले में सरकारी गाड़ी के शीशे टूट गए। पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि कैलरम में अवैध शराब निकाली जा रही है। हेड कांस्टेबल सुरजमल ने पुलिस को दर्ज करवाए केस में बताया कि 14 दिसंबर की रात गश्त करते हुए गुप्त सूचना पर गांव कैलरम में वाल्मीकि चौपाल के सामने जाकर गाड़ी रोकी।

चौपाल के दूसरे गेट के सामने एक बाइक खड़ी थी। अचानक चौपाल के अंदर से एक ईंट आकर गाड़ी के सामने वाले शीशे पर लगी। उसने आवाज लगाई तो चौपाल से दो लड़कों ने उसकी तरफ ईंट बरसाई। वह बचाव में नीचे बैठ गया। ईंट गाड़ी के ड्राइवर साइड के दोनों खिड़कियों के शीशों पर लगी। जिसमें गाड़ी के दोनों शीशे टूट गए। उसने आवाज लगाकर साथी पुलिसकर्मियों को बुलाया। आरोपी युवक अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर मौका से भाग गए। थाना कलायत पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ सरकारी ड्यूटी में बाधा डालने, ड्यूटी के दौरान सरकारी कर्मचारी पर हमला करने सहित विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

शराब भट्ठी की थी सूचना
गश्त के दौरान पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी गांव कैलरम में वाल्मीकि मंदिर के नजदीक एक व्यक्ति अवैध शराब की भट्ठी चलाए हुए है। सूचना देने वाले ने कहा था कि मेरा नाम सामने नहीं आना चाहिए, मैं वाल्मीकि मंदिर के सामने मिलूंगा। पुलिस मौका पर पहुंची तो वहां कोई व्यक्ति नहीं था। सूचना देने वाले का नंबर भी बंद मिला। दो पुलिस कर्मचारी गली में चले गए और चालक गाड़ी के पास खड़ा था। उसी दौरान किसी ने हमला कर दिया।

