कृषि कानूनों विरोध:किसानों के दिल्ली कूच से पहले पंजाब बॉर्डर पर थ्री लेयर बेरिकेडिंग, जिला सील, 23 नाके लगा पुलिस रखेगी नजर

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैथल| पंजाब बॉर्डर पर लगने वाले नाकों का निरीक्षण करते डीसी सुजान सिंह।

तीन कृषि कानूनाें के विरोध में किसान संगठनों के गुरवार 26 नवंबर के दिल्ली कूच से निपटने के लिए प्रशासन ने सख्ती बरतना शुरू कर दी है। किसानों के दिल्ली कूच व इसी दिन कर्मचारी संगठनों की हड़ताल से निपटने के लिए मंगलवार को दिनभर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की बैठकों का दौर चलता रहा। किसानों के आंदोलन से निपटने के लिए डीसी सुजान सिंह ने पंजाब बॉर्डर का निरक्षण करके हालात का जायजा लिया।

उन्होंने पंजाब बॉर्डर पर थ्री लेयर बेरिकेडिंग के आदेश दिए हैं। कैथल का कोई किसान विरोध करने के लिए दिल्ली तक न पहुंचे इसलिए पुलिस ने ऐसी 23 जगहों का चयन किया है, जहां नाकाबंदी करके हर आने जाने वालों पर नजर रहेगी। किसान ढाबे आदि पर इकट्ठे न हो इसलिए पुलिस ने ढाबा संचालकों को भी सख्त आदेश दिए हैं कि ढाबे पर बेवजह रुकने वालों पर निगरानी बनाए रखें।

प्रदर्शन से निपटने के लिए किसान नेताओं को हिरासत में लिया जा रहा है। शांति भंग करने व लोगों को भड़काने की बात कहते हुए पुलिस ने भारतीय किसान यूनियन के कोषाध्यक्ष सतपाल दिल्लोवाली व किसान यूनियन के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सुरेश पूनिया को हिरासत में ले लिया। कुछ किसान नेता ऐसे भी हैं जिन्हें पुलिस काबू तो करना चाहती थी, लेकिन वे पुलिस को चकमा देकर निकल गए। किसान नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी पर भारतीय किसान यूनियन ने भी एतराज जताया है।

डीसी सुजान सिंह ने कहा कि 26 नवंबर को लोग बेवजह घरों से लोग बाहर न निकलें। डीसी ने कहा कि किसान संगठनों ने दिल्ली घेराव की चेतावनी दी है, जिसके मद्देनजर प्रशासनिक स्तर पर कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए अंतरराज्य व अंतर जिला नाके सील किए जा रहे हैं। जिले की जो सीमाएं पंजाब बोर्डर से लगती है, वहां पर ही नाके लगा दिए जाएंगे। उन्होंने आवश्यक सेवाएं प्रदान करने वाले विभागों को निर्देश जारी किए हैं कि आमजन को प्रदान की जाने वाली सभी सेवाएं बाधित न हो, यदि कहीं कोई भी लापरवाही पाई जाती है तो उन अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल तथा किसानों के दिल्ली घेराव को देखते हुए सभी विभागों के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी अपने मुख्यालय पर ही रहेंगे। कोई कर्मचारी व अधिकारी अपना मोबाइल नंबर भी बंद नहीं करेगा। डीसी के साथ मीटिंग में एसडीएम डॉ. संजय कुमार व शशि वसुंधरा, डीएसपी राज सिंह, डीएसपी दलीप सिंह, डीएसपी किशोरी लाल, डीएसपी कृष्ण कुमार, डीएसपी कुलवंत सिंह, डीआरओ श्याम लाल, डीआईओ दीपक खुराना मौजूद रहे।

जिले से लगने वाली सभी सीमाएं सील
डीसी ने गुहला के टटियाणा पंजाब बोर्डर पर लगने वाले नाके पाॅइंटाें का निरीक्षण करके पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को थ्री लेयर बेरिकेडिंग करने के आदेश दिए। डीसी ने कहा कि प्रयास ऐसा हो कि इन दिनों में आम जनता को कोई परेशानी न हो। इसके लिए अन्य विकल्प मार्ग भी चिह्नित किए हैं, ताकि मुख्य मार्ग पर बेरिकेडिंग होने से रूट को डायवर्ट किया जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला को लगने वाली सभी सीमाओं को सील किया जा रहा है। ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट भी नियुक्त किए हैं। जो शांति व कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पूरी मॉनिटरिंग दिन-रात करेंगे।

दिल्ली कूच को लेकर पुलिस अलर्ट: एसपी
एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने बताया कि किसानों के दिल्ली कूच व कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल को लेकर पुलिस अलर्ट है। यातायात सेवा को सुचारू रखने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है तथा आवश्यकता पड़ने पर रुट डायवर्ट करके वाहनों का आवागमन जारी रखा जाएगा। शांति व कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए 23 विशेष नाकों समेत भारी संख्या में पुलिस कर्मचारी व अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई है। होटल/ढाबों पर कोई संदिग्ध वाहन खड़ा नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।

