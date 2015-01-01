पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स:प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने नप के ईओ और नपा के सचिवों को भेजा शो कॉज नोटिस

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • कंस्ट्रक्शन साइटों से उड़ती धूल व कूड़ा जलाने पर चिंता

कैथल में प्रदूषण का स्तर गंभीर स्थिति में है और एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 377 है। कुछ दिन पहले यह 400 को भी पार कर चुका है। बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए अब राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने नगर परिषद के ईओ व सभी नगरपालिका के सचिवों को शो कॉज नोटिस जारी किया है। बोर्ड ने नोटिस में हवाला दिया है कि एसडीओ विकास हुड्डा ने 29 अक्टूबर को शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में निरीक्षण किया।

इस दौरान कंस्ट्रक्शन साइटों पर सोलिड वेस्ट रूल 2016 व प्लास्टिक वेस्ट रूल 2016 की अवहेलना की जा रही थी। इसी तरह खाली प्लॉटों व सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर कूड़ा मिला और कई जगह यह जलाया भी जा रहा था। इससे तेजी से प्रदूषण फैल रहा है। नोटिस में ईओ व सचिवों को 7 दिनों के अंदर सभी कमियों को दूर करते हुए एक्ट नियमों की सख्ती से पालना के आदेश दिए हैं।

आदेशों के बाद शहर में करवाई जा रही मुनियादी

प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के आदेशों के बाद नगर परिषद द्वारा शहर में कंस्ट्रक्शन साइटों पर सामग्री को कवर करके रखने और पानी के छिड़काव को लेकर मुनियादी करवाई जा रही है। हालांकि यह काफी नहीं है। शहर के सभी मुख्य रोड पर कंस्ट्रक्शन चल रही है और सरेआम धूल उड़ रही है। सामग्री को कवर करना और पानी का छिड़काव तो दूर कई जगहों पर बीच सड़क तक कंक्रीट पड़ा है। करनाल रोड बाइपास से आगे फोरलेन की एक एक साइड पूरी तोड़ दी गई है और वाहनों के साथ मिट्टी उड़ रही है जिससे प्रदूषण फैल रहा है।

निरीक्षण के दौरान कंस्ट्रक्शन साइटों पर व खुले में कूड़ा डाले जाने व जलाए जाने की घटनाएं मिली थी। उसके बाद ईओ व नपा के सचिवों को नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं। नियमों की अवहेलना करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए लिखा है, ताकि बढ़ते प्रदूषण को रोका जा सके। -राजेंद्र शर्मा, क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड, कैथल।

रूटीन में ही कंस्ट्रक्शन साइटों और कूड़ें की डंपिंग व जलाने पर नजर रखी जा रही है। नियमों की उल्लंघना करने वालों के चालान भी किए जा रहे हैं और लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए मुनियादी भी करवाई जा रही है।
-हिमांशु लाटका, एक्सईएन, नगर परिषद।

