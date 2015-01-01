पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:आरटीए कार्यालय में आम आदमी के कामों को मिले प्राथमिकता दूसरों की फाइल लेकर घूमने वालों पर रहेगी कड़ी नजर : सत्यवान

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • आरटीए सचिव ने बैठक में स्टाफ को दिए निर्देश

आरटीए ऑफिस में आज कई मुद्दों को लेकर बैठक का आयोजन किया गया जिसकी अध्यक्षता सचिव आरटीए सत्यवान सिंह मान ने की। मान ने सभी स्टाफ सदस्यों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि वे किसी भी बाहरी व्यक्ति द्वारा लाई फाइल को डील नहीं करेंगे लेकिन आम आदमी के कामों को रोका नहीं जाएगा। आम आदमी का काम बिना किसी रुकावट के होना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी व्यक्ति अपना काम लेकर आए तो ठीक है। अगर कोई व्यक्ति दूसरों की फाइलों को लेकर कार्यालय में आएगा तो उसे डील नहीं किया जाएगा।

इसके बाद सचिव आरटीए ने ट्रांसपोर्टर की मीटिंग ली। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी वाहन चालक क्षमता से अधिक भार न डालें। सचिव आरटीए मान ने स्टेट कैरिज स्कीम 2016 के तहत आबंटित परमिट धारकों की बैठक ली जिसमें सभी परमिट धारकों को सख्त निर्देश दिए गए कि वे परमिट के अनुसार अपने मार्ग पर चलें। अगर कोई समस्या है तो वे कार्यालय में अधिकारियों से मिलकर समस्या का हल करवा सकते हैं। इस अवसर पर शिव कुमार गर्ग, आरटीए इंस्पेक्टर सतबीर सिंह, प्राइवेट बस एसोसिएशन के प्रधान अनिल कुमार, वीरेंद्र सांगवान, सूरजमल कुंडू, गुरुदेव सिंह, बलदेव सिंह और हवा सिंह सहित अन्य स्टाफ सदस्य उपस्थित रहे।

