कैथल:बाहर हड़ताल का बैनर चस्पा कर अंदर ओपीडी लेते रहे निजी अस्पताल

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
  • जिला प्रधान बोले-सभी ने पालना की

आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टर्स को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने के विरोध में सभी प्राइवेट अस्पतालों ने सुबह छह से सायं छह बजे तक हड़ताल की घोषणा की थी। लेकिन बाहर हड़ताल का बैनर चस्पा कर ज्यादातर प्राइवेट अस्पतालों ने ओपीडी जारी रखी। कुछ अस्पतालों ने आधे शटर डाउन कर ओपीडी की तो कुछ अंदर जाने पर मरीज देख रहे थे। इनमें करनाल रोड, अम्बाला रोड और पार्क रोड पर स्थित अस्पताल शामिल हैं।

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसि एशन ने ऑल इंडिया मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के आह्वान के बाद आयुर्वेद छात्रों को सर्जरी करने की अनुमति दिए जाने के फैसले के खिलाफ हड़ताल की घोषणा की थी और मांगों का ज्ञापन नायब तसहीलदार ईश्वर सिंह को सौंपा। हालांकि हड़ताल के दौरान सभी गैर-आपातकालीन और गैर-कोविड मेडिकल सेवाएं जारी रखी गई।

जिला प्रधान डाॅ. विनोद मित्तल ने कहा कि आयुष मंत्रालय के तहत आने वाले सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसिन (सीसीआईएम) की ओर से 20 नवंबर को जारी अधिसूचना में कहा गया था कि आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर भी अब जनरल और ऑर्थोपेडिक सर्जरी के साथ आंख, नाक, कान और गले की भी सर्जरी कर सकेंगे। एसोसिएशन इस तरह के फैसला का विरोध करती है और इससे तुरंत वापस लेने की मांग करती है।

ऑल इंडिया मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के आह्वान के बाद हड़ताल के आदेश व बैनर दे दिए गए थे। सभी ने हड़ताल संबंधी आदेशों की पालना की है। किसी भी अस्पताल के ओपीडी खुलने की सूचना नहीं मिली है।
डाॅ. विनोद मित्तल, जिला प्रधान, आईएमए।

