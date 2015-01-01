पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:निजी स्कूल संचालक बोले-फीस नहीं दी तो अगली कक्षा में नहीं करेंगे प्रमोट

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालकों ने एकमत हो ट्यूशन फीस नहीं देने वाले अभिभावकों के बच्चों को अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट नहीं करने का फैसला लिया है। मुद्दे को लेकर प्राइवेट स्कूल वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन का प्रतिनिधिमंडल जिला प्रधान परमानंद गोयल की अध्यक्षता में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी शमशेर सिंह सिरोही मिला और अवगत करवाया। प्रधान परमानंद गोयल व चेयरमैन बलिंद्र संधू ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही ज्यादातर प्राइवेट स्कूल बच्चों की कक्षाएं ले रहे हैं और अब तक सिर्फ 15 से 20 प्रतिशत अभिभावकों ने ही फीस जमा करवाई है।

ऐसे अभिभावकों की संख्या भी कम नहीं है जिनके बच्चे ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं तो लगा रहे हैं, लेकिन फीस जमा नहीं करवा रहे हैं। स्कूल संचालकों का यह फैसला है कि जिन अभिभावकों ने फीस नहीं दी है वे किसी भी सूरत में उन बच्चों को अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट नहीं करेंगे। प्रदेश सचिव वरुण जैन व जिला उप प्रधान संजीव शर्मा ने कहा कि स्कूलों की पहले ही दयनीय स्थिति है और सरकार भी मदद नहीं कर रही है।

पिछले दो वर्षों से निजी स्कूलों का 134-ए की रिबंर्समेंट की राशि नहीं मिली है। अगर ये क्षतिपूर्ति राशि मिल जाती तो संचालकों को काफी राहत मिलती। हालात ये हो गए हैं कि स्कूल ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं ले रहे शिक्षकों की सैलरी देने में भी असमर्थ हैं। मौके पर जिला उपप्रधान प्रदीप कसान, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष जगजीत माजरा, जिला महासचिव आलोक बासु रॉय, जिला सचिव सुभाष शर्मा, जिला सलाहकार महीपाल कौशिक, मीडिया इंचार्ज विकास धीमान, हरपाल आर्य और संयोजक लाभ सिंह लैलर, रामनिवास सिंगला, सुभाष राणा, सत्यजीत सैनी, राकेश बंदराना और रघुबीर शर्मा मौजूद रहे।

