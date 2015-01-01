पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटाखों पर बैन:कैथल में पटाखों को बेचने और बजाने पर रोक, पटाखों के स्टाल लगाने वाले 20 से 25 दिन पहले खरीद चुके स्टॉक

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
कैथल प्रशासन ने 2019 और 2020 के प्रदूषण के स्तर के मूल्यांकन के बाद पटाखों को बेचने और बजाने पर रोक लगा दी है। एनजीटी के आदेशों के बाद ये फैसला लिया गया। वहीं प्रशासन के फैसला का असर सीधे पटाखा विक्रेताओं की रोजी रोटी पर भी पड़ेगा। जिले में प्रशासन की परमिशन के बाद हर साल दिवाली पर 21 स्टाल लगते थे और एक स्टाॅल पर 50 हजार से लेकर लाखों के पटाखे बेचे जाते थे।

20 से 25 दिन पहले ही रोहतक व तमिलनाडू से मंगवाकर पटाखों का स्टाक कर चुके विक्रेताओं को इस बार लाखों रुपए का नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा। यहां तक कि सरकार को जीएसटी देकर विक्रेताओं ने पटाखों की खरीद की है और पटाखों के ट्रांसपाेर्टेशन पर हजारों रुपए खर्च किए हैं।

विक्रेता बोले-कुछ घंटों के लिए ही बिक्री के लिए दें समय

पटाखा विक्रेता नवीन गंभीर व सुशील चोपड़ा ने कहा कि पटाखा विक्रेता दिवाली के लिए खरीद और सभी तरह के खर्च कर चुके हैं। अचानक प्रतिबंध लगा देने से उन्हें लाखों रुपए का नुकसान होगा। पूरी तरह से रोक लगाने की बजाय कुछ घंटों का समय पटाखों की बिक्री और बजाने के लिए निर्धारित कर दिया जाए, ताकि मुनाफा न सही कम से कम नुकसान तो न उठाना पड़ा। फैसले पर दोबारा विचार किया जाना चाहिए।

हर साल जिले में लगते थे 21 स्टाल, लाखों की होती थी सेल

जिले में हर साल पटाखे बेचने के लिए कैथल, चीका व पूंडरी में 21 स्टाल लगते थे। इनमें से कैथल में 13, चीका में 6 और पूंडरी में दो स्टॉल लगते थे। 2016-17 में भी पटाखे के स्टाल की संख्या कैथल में 68 थी, चीका में 33 और पूंडरी में 13 थी, लेकिन हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों के बाद उस समय टोटल स्टाल विक्रेताओं के 20 प्रतिशत को पटाखे बेचने के लिए लाइसेंस दिया जाने लगा। इस बार रोक के कारण 21 विक्रेताओं को भी लाइसेंस नहीं मिल पाएगा।

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 406 पहुंचा, अस्थमा व हार्ट के मरीजों के लिए खतरनाक

2019 की तुलना में हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर इस वर्ष कहीं ज्यादा है। 2019 में 10 नवंबर को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 258 था और इस वर्ष यह 406 है। पिछले वर्ष यह पूअर श्रेणी में था, लेकिन इस वर्ष यह प्रदूषण की गंभीर श्रेणी में है। आसमान में धूंए के गुब्बार के साथ ही आंखों में जलन और घुटन महसूस होने लगी है। सुबह के समय इसकी स्थिति और भी गंभीर होती है। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार सुबह के समय घर से बाहर सैर करना व एक्सरसाइज करना भी स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक हो सकता है। विशेषकर अस्थमा व हार्ट के मरीजों के लिए स्थिति खतरनाक है।

एनजीटी के आदेशों के बाद प्रशासन ने 2019 व 2020 के प्रदूषण के आंकड़ों के बाद पटाखों की बिक्री व बजाने पर रोक लगाने का फैसला लिया है। फैसले की कॉपी मुख्य सचिव को भी भेज दी जाएगी और आदेशों की पालना के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को भी सूचना के साथ ही आदेशों की पालना के लिए ड्यूटियां भी लगाई जाएंगी। सुरेश राविश, सीटीएम, कैथल।

