मीटिंग:सीवरेज के लिए उखाड़ी गलियों को एक माह में जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग करेगा रिपेयर

सीवनएक घंटा पहले
सीवन में जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा सीवरेज निर्माण कार्य को लेकर गांव की उखाड़ी गई गलियों को दोबारा बनाने के लिए जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग और सरपंच प्रतिनिधि के बीच मीटिंग हुई जिसमें दोनों ने अपने-अपने पक्ष रखे। जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने गलियां बनाने में हो रही देरी के बारे में पक्ष रखा।

मीटिंग काफी देर तक चलने के बाद सरपंच प्रतिनिधि अमरेंद्र सिंह खारा ने विभाग द्वारा उखाड़ी गई गलियाें को दोबारा बनाने के लिए विभाग को पूरा सहयोग करने का आश्वासन दिलाया जिसके बाद निर्णय लिया गया कि सीवन की सभी गलियों का कार्य एक माह के अंदर पूरा कर दिया जाएगा। ग्रामीणों को गलियों को लेकर कोई समस्या नहीं रहेगी। जिस गली में नालियों की हालत खस्ता है, उन गलियों में नालियों को भी बना दिया जाएगा।

खारा ने बताया कि जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा सीवरेज डालने के लिए सीवन की सभी गलियों को उखाड़ दिया गया था जिसके चलते ग्रामीणों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। अब विभाग व पंचायत के बीच सहमति से गलियों का कार्य एक माह में बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के जेई हरी सिंह का कहना है कि सीवरेज डालने के लिए जो गलियां उखाड़ी गई थी, पंचायत और विभाग की सहमति से सभी गलियों का कार्य एक माह में पूरा कर दिया जाएगा।

